What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Public Works to host open house

On Saturday, May 14, the Public Works Department, in conjunction with National Public Works Week, will host a Public Works Day Open House from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maintenance Center, 4403 Devils Glen Road.

Enjoy free coffee, soda, popcorn, ice cream, hot dogs, and bratwurst while viewing garbage and recycling trucks, snow plows, a sewer cleaning truck, a sewer camera truck, a street sweeper, a loader and a transit bus.

You can also see how a traffic camera operates, learn about water quality in local streams, and signup to win free bus passes and a trash or yard waste stickers.

Friends of the Bettendorf Library will provide grab-and-go activity bags and information about the upcoming summer reading program.

Kids activities will include face painting and an obstacle bounce house as well as a chance to paint a snow plow blade.

There also will be free loose bulk compost available, bring a container up to one 35 gallon trash can.

Library to present sewing machine workshop

On Tuesday, May 17, the Creation Studio at Bettendorf Public Library will show you how to use the studio's sewing machines.

"Creation Studio Tool Training: Sewing Machines," will feature a limited-sized workshop to those 16 years or older.

The free workshop begins at 6:30 p.m. and will cover the basics of using the studio's Brother CS6000i sewing machines.

A preview of the operation of the sewing machine is available at https://my.nicheacademy.com/bplcreationstudio/course/37284.

Registration is required at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6552496 or by calling 563-344-4175.

The Creation Studio holds open drop-in work hours, and also houses computers with Autocad and the Adobe Creative Suite, machine cutters, and more.

Public invited to retirement party

Herbert Hoover Elementary will honor retiring teachers, Ann Geneva and Siobhan Wood, at an open house 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the school located at 3223 S. Hampton Drive.

Geneva is a kindergarten teacher with 33 years of service in the Bettendorf Community School District.

Wood is an instructional coach with 23 years of service.

Annual For Sale by Owner event scheduled in May

Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner fundraiser 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday May 22 at Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) to sell the vehicles at one community-wide sale.

Vehicles are displayed in the parking lot located at Faye's Field. All transactions between buyer and seller are private.

The cost for the first space is $25, and $10 for each additional space. Space size is 20' x 9'.

Participants can register online at www.bettendorf.org/register by 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. Walk-ins the day of the event are allowed if spaces are still available. Sellers may either put a sign in the vehicle or stay with the vehicle during the sale.

Proceeds provide funding for educational and recreational programs as well as special projects sponsored by the foundation.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.

Subatlantic to perform virtual concert for this month's Brown Bag Lunch

Throughout the month of May the Bettendorf Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch concert will feature local band, Subatlantic.

Based in the Quad-Cities, Subatlantic is an indie rock band that uses textures in music in order to create a unique sound. The four-musician group performs with an array of instruments from guitar and bass to cello, keyboards and accordion.

The virtual performance will be accessible for viewing on the library's YouTube channel. A direct link to the event also will be available on the library's website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6348899.

No registration is required to view the Brown Bag Lunch series.

Lions Club to hold pancake breakfast

The Bettendorf Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to help local families dealing with childhood cancer, diabetes or vision/hearing loss.

Tickets cost $20 family, $8 adults, $5 military, $3 youth 12 years and younger.

Thomas and Friends coming to the Family Museum

The Family Museum has announced, "Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails," exhibit will be at the museum from May 21 through Sept. 10.

Visitors will be surrounded by the popular blue engine, Thomas, and his friends as well as the Island of Sodor's special locations like Knapford Station, Sodor Steamworks and more. Children help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from a simple sorting and shape identification activity to more complex engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation.

The exhibit is included with general admission.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday - Saturday. Final admission is 30 minutes prior to closing. Closed on major holidays.

Admission: $9 visitors 1-59 years; $5 senior citizens 60 years and older/active, dependent or retired military personnel, their spouse and children residing in the household; $3 per person with the presentation of an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and valid photo ID; free for youth younger than 1 year/members. Children younger than 14 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Bettendorf Park Band to hold spring concert

The Bettendorf Park Band begins outdoor concerts on June 3.

Adult musicians are welcome to join the band by attending rehearsals Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Rivermont Collegiate.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/departments/parks___recreation/bettendorf_park_band.php.

Spring Craft-Tea dates set

The Bettendorf Public Library will host monthly Craft-Tea programs at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

The last spring date is May 24.

Crafters ages 16 years or older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

No registration is required to attend this free event.

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

May 24

From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

