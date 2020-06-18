What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer Reading Program challenge kicks off at the Bettendorf Public Library

Kicking off in June, the "Imagine Your Story" Summer Reading Program encourages and motivates all ages to read and experience online library resources. The program offers challenges for babies, kids, teens and adults. There are specific goals for each age group to meet in order to receive a reward and be entered into a raffle. Registration for the program is free and can be made at bettendorflibrary.com/reading-programs.

The library is offering numerous online opportunities for community members to participate in book discussions, crafting ideas, storytimes and more this summer. Participation in these virtual events is free and can be accessed by visiting the library’s website at bettendorflibrary.com. Online books, music and magazines are all available for checkout with a Bettendorf Public Library card. New library memberships also are available from home. Bettendorf residents can register for a card online for immediate access to these online resources.

