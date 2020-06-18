What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Summer Reading Program challenge kicks off at the Bettendorf Public Library
Kicking off in June, the "Imagine Your Story" Summer Reading Program encourages and motivates all ages to read and experience online library resources. The program offers challenges for babies, kids, teens and adults. There are specific goals for each age group to meet in order to receive a reward and be entered into a raffle. Registration for the program is free and can be made at bettendorflibrary.com/reading-programs.
The library is offering numerous online opportunities for community members to participate in book discussions, crafting ideas, storytimes and more this summer. Participation in these virtual events is free and can be accessed by visiting the library’s website at bettendorflibrary.com. Online books, music and magazines are all available for checkout with a Bettendorf Public Library card. New library memberships also are available from home. Bettendorf residents can register for a card online for immediate access to these online resources.
Bettendorf changes Rental License Fee
On March 17, the Bettendorf City Council passed an ordinance concerning the fee for rental license. The fee will increase from $25 to $35 for the first unit, and from $8 to $10 for each additional unit under the same roof. The increase in fee will take effect on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Bettendorf begins to reopen
The city of Bettendorf has begun the process of reopening some of the city departments, amenities and facilities. As places start to reopen, please remember that it is important to keep practicing social distancing, washing hands for 20 seconds, consider wearing a mask when in close proximity of others, and if you are not feeling well, please stay home.
Even though some facilities and buildings are reopening, it won’t be the same as before COVID-19. Please read the guidelines for each department as there are a separate set of rules for each department and it is important that citizens follow these rules when visiting city buildings or taking part in city events.
These are the latest details available at press time, for updated or specific hours and guidelines, call 563-344-4000 or visit bettendorf.org/egov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item;id=10349.
Bettendorf City Hall, located at 1609 State St., has reopened. The city continues to encourage individuals to do as much business as possible online, by phone or through the drop box. Staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Credit card payments also can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.
- Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex, located at 4403 Devils Glen Road, has reopened to the public. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Friday.
Day Camp, Sports and Games and Tot Lot summer programs will be held, in adherence to CDC and Iowa social distancing guidelines. Registration is now open at bettendorf.org/register. For more information, or to inquire about funding assistance, call 563-344-4113.
- The Bettendorf Public Library has reopened for limited onsite public services.
- The Family Museum will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. with restrictions.
- The Life Fitness Center is now open to all members and non-members with restrictions.
- The Community Center has reopened. Only groups of 50 percent or less of the room's capacity will be allowed per rental party. This policy will be strictly enforced. Renters who do not abide by this policy will be asked to cancel the rental and leave the premises without refund or credit. No exceptions will be made.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course is open, with limited tee times. The course will continue to allow single rider carts upon request at no additional cost. Reservations are required. Palmer Grill is open for dine-in or carryout.
- Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Skate Park and all city playgrounds as well as, parks and trails are open, this includes pickleball and tennis courts. All patrons must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and remain 6 feet apart.
- The city will now allow garage sales, yard sales and other substantially similar activities as long as guidelines are followed.
- The door-to-door solicitation restrictions have expired. Door-to-door marketing, door hangers, distribution of flyers and/or soliciting are now allowed in the City of Bettendorf.
Closures
Bettendorf Police Department continues to be closed to the public until further notice with the front lobby area remaining open 24 hours a day in the event of an emergency or if there is a need to speak to an officer. Citizens can simply pick up the lobby phone to be connected to police dispatch. For more information or routine police business, call the non-emergency number at 563-344-4015 ext. 9.
Splash Landing and the LaMar Spray Pad will not open for the 2020 summer season.
The Playgrounds program will not take place this summer.
Food pantries continue to be offered
Churches United of the Quad-Cities Area is offering two food pantries within the city of Bettendorf.
St. James Lutheran Church Food Pantry, located at 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf, serves residents living west of 18th Street to the Davenport border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. and Thursday mornings 9-11 a.m.
Bettendorf Ecumenical Food Pantry serves residents living east of 18th Street to the LeClaire border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9-11 a.m. and Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m. The pantry is located at the back of the Bettendorf Community Center at 2204 Grant St. with the entrance located off the back parking lot.
Anyone in need of free food during this time of crisis can bring an ID to the appropriate pantry.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Pleasant Drive: Reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road continues. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months.
- Queens Drive: Reconstruction of Queens Drive between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive continues. Queens Drive will be closed and constructed in four stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue until the end of July.
