What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Stage 1 of the 18th Street construction has begun and is scheduled to continue until the end of May. The intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed to replace water main, storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection. Construction also will include approximately 400 feet of pavement reconstruction on Central Avenue east and west of the 18th Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until this work has been completed. The completion of the construction depends on the weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.

Garbage/Recycling information

In an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf is further adjusting staff schedules to support workplace safety while maintaining essential solid waste collection services. Effective April 8, the city began having residential garbage and recycling collection start at 4 a.m. Residents should be sure to set solid waste and recycling cans out the night before at the proper collection point to avoid missed pickup.

There will not be any changes in Bulky Waste or Yard Waste collection services. Residents should continue to leave these items at curbside by 7 a.m.