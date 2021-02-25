What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Mohr casts vote to give funding to schools

Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) of House District 94 voted on Feb. 18 in support of House File 532 to give more than $27 million in extra funds to schools to help cover COVID-19 coasts.

HF 532 will distribute $27 million in COVID-19 relief funds to schools based on the amount of days they spent in-person this fall. This bill was crafted with the belief that schools incurred increased costs for in-person learning during the pandemic such as PPE, cleaning supplies and more substitute teachers.

“Studies have made clear that having our kids in school is the best learning environment for majority of students in Iowa,” Mohr said in a release. “Many school districts worked hard to provide that in-person option for their students this fall and sustained increased costs in the process. This money will help provide relief for those extra costs.”

HF 532 passed the Iowa House with a vote of 71-26.

Ascentra accepting scholarship entries

The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.