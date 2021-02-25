What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Fun Run to be held this weekend
The City of Bettendorf's Trails Committee will host an out and back fun run Sunday, Feb. 28. Participants should meet at Devil's Glen Park, Shelter #1 at 1 p.m. with the race beginning at 1:15 p.m. The turnaround will be at the Middle Park Lagoon. The trails have been cleared of snow.
Participants should practice social distancing and the use of masks is recommended if social distancing is not possible.
The $10 entry fee includes a thermal mug and a $2 Coffee Hound coupon.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Bettendorf Food Bank.
City of Bettendorf's audit report released
The City of Bettendorf's audit report was recently released by RSM US LLP. The report shows that city revenues totaled $68,651,031 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 5.0 percent increase from the prior year. Revenues included $29,373,989 for property tax, $1,698,854 for tax increment financing, $15,913,789 from charges for service, $5,780,841 from operating grants and contributions, $4,272,621 from capital grants and contributions, $5,675,947 from local option sales tax, and $5,934,990 from other general revenues.
Expenses for city operations totaled $62,789,873, a 2.7 percent increase from the prior year. Expenses included $14,403,490 for Public Safety, $11,990,291 for Public Works and $6,355,554 for Culture and Recreation. Expenses for business type activities totaled $17,485,109.
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the City Clerk's Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State's web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.
Mohr casts vote to give funding to schools
Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr (R-Bettendorf) of House District 94 voted on Feb. 18 in support of House File 532 to give more than $27 million in extra funds to schools to help cover COVID-19 coasts.
HF 532 will distribute $27 million in COVID-19 relief funds to schools based on the amount of days they spent in-person this fall. This bill was crafted with the belief that schools incurred increased costs for in-person learning during the pandemic such as PPE, cleaning supplies and more substitute teachers.
“Studies have made clear that having our kids in school is the best learning environment for majority of students in Iowa,” Mohr said in a release. “Many school districts worked hard to provide that in-person option for their students this fall and sustained increased costs in the process. This money will help provide relief for those extra costs.”
HF 532 passed the Iowa House with a vote of 71-26.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.