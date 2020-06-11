What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf begins to reopen
The city of Bettendorf has begun the process of reopening some of the city departments, amenities and facilities. As places start to reopen, please remember that it is important to keep practicing social distancing, washing hands for 20 seconds, consider wearing a mask when in close proximity of others, and if you are not feeling well, please stay home.
Even though some facilities and buildings are reopening, it won’t be the same as before COVID-19. Please read the guidelines for each department as there are a separate set of rules for each department and it is important that citizens follow these rules when visiting city buildings or taking part in city events.
These are the latest details available at press time, for updated or specific hours and guidelines, call 563-344-4000 or visit bettendorf.org/egov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item;id=10349.
- Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex will continue to allow limited access to the entrance of the Public Works/ City Hall Annex facility until further notice.
- The Bettendorf Public Library will be open for limited onsite public services.
- The Family Museum will be open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. with restrictions.
- The Life Fitness Center is now open to all members and non-member with restrictions.
- The Community Center has reopened. Only groups of 50 percent or less of the room's capacity will be allowed per rental party. This policy will be strictly enforced. Renters who do not abide by this policy will be asked to cancel the rental and leave the premises without refund or credit. No exceptions will be made.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course is open, with limited tee times. The course will continue to allow single rider carts upon request at no additional cost. Reservations are required. Palmer Grill is open for dine-in or carryout.
- Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Skate Park and all city playgrounds as well as, parks and trails are open, this includes pickleball and tennis courts. All patrons must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and remain 6 feet apart.
- The city will now allow garage sales, yard sales and other substantially similar activities as long as guidelines are followed.
- The door-to-door solicitation restrictions have expired. Door-to-door marketing, door hangers, distribution of flyers and/or soliciting are now allowed in the City of Bettendorf.
Food pantries continue to be offered
Churches United of the Quad-Cities Area is offering two food pantries within the city of Bettendorf.
St. James Lutheran Church Food Pantry, located at 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf, serves residents living west of 18th Street to the Davenport border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. and Thursday mornings 9-11 a.m.
Bettendorf Ecumenical Food Pantry serves residents living east of 18th Street to the LeClaire border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9-11 a.m. and Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m. The pantry is located at the back of the Bettendorf Community Center at 2204 Grant St. with the entrance located off the back parking lot.
Anyone in need of free food during this time of crisis can bring an ID to the appropriate pantry.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Middle Road Resurfacing: Middle Road will be under construction between Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road until July. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing with construction phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
14th Street: Water main replacement work has begun with 14th Street between Central Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard closed to through traffic. Southbound traffic will be detoured along Central Avenue to 15th Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured along Mississippi Boulevard to 15th Street. Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times. The intent is for local access to be provided from both the north and south ends of the work zone, however periodic closures of one end may be needed and traffic control will be adjusted accordingly. Work is expected to continue for approximately three weeks,
- Pleasant Drive: Reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road continues. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months.
- Queens Drive: Reconstruction of Queens Drive between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive continues. Queens Drive will be closed and constructed in four stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue until the end of July.
