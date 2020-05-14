What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Clarification of utility billing error
The city of Bettendorf has announced that a group of bills printed and mailed by the city's printing vendor last month contained an error that is creating some confusion. In the field normally showing the charge for late payments the bill says, "Suspended – Pay Amount Due." This is a reference to the city suspending late fees in response to the COVID-19 crisis. It is not an indication that the city utility account has been suspended. Staff identified the printing error and immediately corrected subsequent billings.
Citizens with questions about a city of Bettendorf utility bill or are having difficulties making a payment, should contact the city at 563-344-4114 or email ahenze@bettendorf.org.
Food pantries offered in Bettendorf
Churches United of the Quad-Cities Area is offering two food pantries within the city of Bettendorf.
St. James Lutheran Church Food Pantry, located at 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf, serves residents living west of 18th Street to the Davenport border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. and Thursday mornings 9-11 a.m.
Bettendorf Ecumenical Food Pantry serves residents living east of 18th Street to the LeClaire border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9-11 a.m. and Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m. The pantry is located at the back of the Bettendorf Community Center at 2204 Grant St. with the entrance located off the back parking lot.
Anyone in need of free food during this time of crisis can bring an ID to the appropriate pantry.
Pleasant Drive reconstruction
On May 11, reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road began. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Queens Drive reconstruction
On May 11, reconstruction of Queens Drive between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive began. Queens Drive will be closed and constructed in four stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue until the end of July. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Ascentra supports local schools
Ascentra has partnered with Banzai to provide a online financial literacy curriculum to 63 local schools in the area, free of charge. The curriculum can be used by students who are currently engaged in remote learning.
Banzai is an award-winning financial literacy program that provides educational resources to over 60,000 teachers nationwide. It incorporates real-life scenarios such as paying rent, auto insurance, saving for unexpected accidents, college, etc.
For more information, visit ascentra.teachbanzai.com.
PV schools accepting enrollment
On May 1, the Pleasant Valley School District began accepting enrollment for the new school year.
Families must register online and pay school fees by Friday, May 15, for all students returning to Pleasant Valley schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
If a student will not be returning to a Pleasant Valley school for the next school year, please notify the school office.
To begin online registration, participants should log into the Parent Portal Account located at campus.pleasval.k12.ia.us/campus/portal/parents/pleasantvalley.jsp.
If you do not have an account or do not remember the password, please call the Administration Center at 563-332-5550.
Please note that online registration must be accessed from the portal website link above; it is not available through the portal mobile app.
Once logged in, click the link for "More" on the left and then select "Online Registration" followed by "Click here to go to Existing Student Registration."
Participants can then follow the prompts and be sure to click the "Submit" button when complete.
Students also must pay schools fees. To pay online, visit pleasval.revtrak.net/Infinite-Campus/#/list. Cash or checks, made payable to Pleasant Valley Community School District, can be mailed to the student's school building.
For more information, call 563-332-5550.
Bettendorf codes for spring, summer
As the weather gets warmer the city of Bettendorf would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of some imnportant city codes.
- Weeds are required to be cut when growth exceeds 10 inches in height in developed areas or within two hundred feet of developed areas or urban streets.
- Grass clippings should not be left on the sidewalk or in the street.
- All trees, plants and shrubs on private property must not interfere with the public, city departments or franchised utilities use of public property or right of way. Overgrowth over sidewalks must be maintained at 8 ft. by the property owner. Overgrowth over streets must be maintained at 15 ft. by the property owner.
For more information on these and other city codes, visit bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4064 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Garbage/Recycling information
In an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf is further adjusting staff schedules to support workplace safety while maintaining essential solid waste collection services. Effective April 8, the city began having residential garbage and recycling collection start at 4 a.m. Residents should be sure to set solid waste and recycling cans out the night before at the proper collection point to avoid missed pickup.
There will not be any changes in Bulky Waste or Yard Waste collection services. Residents should continue to leave these items at curbside by 7 a.m.
In addition the city of Bettendorf began yard waste collection at the beginning of April. The city collects yard waste every week from April 1 through December 1 on residents' regular garbage collection day. Yard waste which includes grass clippings, leaves and garden waste must be bagged in two-ply kraft paper bags.
Additional tips for bagged and bundled yard waste collection:
- Each yard waste bag cannot weigh more than 50 pounds
- All tree trimmings and branches must be bundled with twine and rope, and not weigh more than 50 pounds per bundle
- Branches must be no larger than six (6) inches in diameter
- Bundles should be no more than 18 inches in diameter
- The burning of leaves and other yard waste is prohibited by city ordinance.
For more information, call 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email pubworks@bettendorf.org.
Hopewell Avenue Phase 2 has begun
On April 22, Bettendorf began Phase 2 of the Hopewell Avenue extension project. As a result Hopewell Avenue will be closed east of Remington Road to Criswell Street. Traffic can use either Forest Grove Drive or Crow Creek Road for access to Criswell Street until this work has been completed. Construction is expected to last until approximately the end of May.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
18th Street construction has begun
Stage 1 of the 18th Street construction has begun and is scheduled to continue until the end of May. The intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed to replace water main, storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection. Construction also will include approximately 400 feet of pavement reconstruction on Central Avenue east and west of the 18th Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until this work has been completed. The completion of the construction depends on the weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
COVID bracelets for sale
Bettendorf has announced that they will be selling COVID Can't Stop Us/Bettendorf Strong bracelets with 100 percent of all profits going to the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support the COVID-19 recovery efforts. Bracelets are available for $1 each, in youth and adult sizes and can be purchased at K&K True Value Hardware.
If your business is currently open and would like to sell these bracelets, please contact Denice Enfield at 563-344-4526.
Golf course open
Palmer Hills Golf Course remains open with limited tee times. Reservations are required. The driving range also is open and Palmer Grill is open for carryout and curbside pick-up. For a tee time or more information, call 563-332-8296. To order food, call 563-344-7169.
Mayor to answer questions
Mayor Bob Gallagher will answer questions from residents. To ask the Mayor a question, email the question to MayorQuestions@bettendorf.org. The questions will be answered in an upcoming Ask Me Anything video segment on the City's Facebook page.
Free meals for children offered
While schools remain closed the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of Central Avenue and look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
- Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of 18th Street. Look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
All food is grab and go and allows for line up in a vehicle in the school parking lot. Participants are asked to stagger arrival times to avoid congestion. Staff will direct traffic, come and ask the number of meals requested and then deliver the meals to the vehicle. Please do not exit the vehicle.
Children 18 years and younger will receive a bag lunch as well as the next day's breakfast. No food will be consumed on-site.
Food is being stored and prepared following local Health Department and Federal USDA guidelines and regulations. All foods are intended to be consumed immediately or refrigerated within two hours of pickup. Refrigerated items should be discarded within three days.
For residents without transportation, who would like children to receive meals, contact Miryam Stone, Outreach Coordinator at 563-468-3715.
for additional information, contact Kayla Leu, Director of Nutrition Services, at kleu@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Bettendorf closures, cancellations
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the city of Bettendorf has announced several temporary closures and cancellations.
- Many city services can still be accessed over the phone or online. Staff members will be happy to help residents over the phone with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000 or online bettendorf.org. Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot while credit card payments can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia. The city will waive credit card fees and all payment processing fees for the foreseeable future as well as suspending all late fees associated with the billing of city services including sewer, stormwater and garbage charges.
If residents or business owners are facing financial difficulties as a result of this crisis and are having issues making a payment on a city of Bettendorf utility bill, please call 563-344-4114 or email ahenze@bettendorf.org.
- The city also has suspended all door-to-door solicitation until further notice. The city will offer all licensed solicitors a prorated refund of their license or an extension of their license for the period of time in which this suspension is in place.
- The mayor has ordered that until further notice, all garage sales, yard sales and other substantially similar activities have been suspended.
- The city of Bettendorf has postponed the purchase and renewal of dog licenses until Sept. 1, 2020. For more information, call 563-344-4000.
- The Parks and Recreation's Spring Senior Cart Tour and For Sale By Owner events have been canceled.
- The Family Museum will remain closed until further notice. All classes have been canceled.
- The Library also remains closed to the public until further notice. Bettendorf library card holders can access online resources through the web site bettendorflibrary.com.
- The Life Fitness Center and Community Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Additionally, all recreation programs have been cancelled until further notice. If citizens have further questions, feel free to call the Parks and Recreation main line at 563-344-4113.
- The following parks and playgrounds will remain closed to the public until further notice:
Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Skate Park and the tennis and pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park and Middle School.
All playgrounds located in city parks also are closed until further notice. Currently, parks and trails remain open, but all patrons must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and remain 6 feet apart.
City Annex building open
The Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex facility remains open for business but will only be allowing the public limited access to the facility until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and the staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:
Public Works Director: 563-344-4055 bschmidt@bettendorf.org
Operations: 563-344-4088 khatfield@bettendorf.org
Community Development: 563-344-4100 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Engineering: 563-344-4055 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Building Permits: 563-344-4074 building@bettendorf.org
Right-of-Way Permits: 563-344-4055
Bettendorf City Hall building closed
On March 24 the Bettendorf City Hall building closed to the public. This closure will be in effect until further notice but even though the building is closed the office is still open for business. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Credit card payments also can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.
For m ore information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:
Administration: 563-344-4013 mspencer@bettendorf.org
City Administrator: 563-344-4007 dploehn@bettendorf.org
Human Resources: 563-344-4009 krichlen@bettendorf.org
Public Information Officer: 563-344-4033 lhaldeman@bettendorf.org
Economic Development: 563-344-4060 jreiter@bettendorf.org
Parks and Recreation: 563-344-4113 ymoen@bettendorf.org
Bettendorf police to leave front lobby open
While most of the Bettendorf Police Department has been closed to the public until further notice the front lobby area will remain open 24 hours a day in the event of an emergency or if there is a need to speak to an officer. Citizens can simply pick up the lobby phone to be connected to police dispatch.
For more information or routine police business, call the non-emergency number at 563-344-4015 ext. 9.
Waste Commission suspends public use of drop-off programs
In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Waste Commission of Scott County has suspended public use of drop-off Household Hazardous Materials and Electronic Waste recovery programs until further notice. For additional information, call 563-381-1300 or visit wastecom.com.
Area transits suspend fare collection
In light of the rapidly developing public health situation with COVID-19, the Quad-Cities Transit Systems, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (Metro), Davenport (CitiBus) and Bettendorf have suspended fare collection on fixed route and paratransit buses until further notice. The elimination of paper tickets, transfers and cash will eliminate additional contact between operators and passengers and will allow for parents to utilize fixed route to access school meal distribution sites while schools are not in session.
Riders in Illinois can find up to date information on service at MetroQC.com/covid19.
Riders in Davenport can find information at cityofdavenportiowa.com.
Riders in Bettendorf can find information at bettendorf.org
Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a team effort, so riders are asked to do their part and follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC, such as washing hands regularly and staying home when sick.
LeClaire Library closed
The LeClaire Community Library is closed to the public until further notice because the present health emergency.
Holds may no longer be picked up and patrons should use the book drop for all returned items. Patrons are asked to use good judgement about returning items. All overdue fines through May 18 will be forgiven.
The public can call the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with questions about online resources or reference requests. The direct line is 563-289-6007.
LeClaire Library card holders can access online resources and download e-books and e-audiobooks through the website leclairelibrary.org.
For updates and changes during this changing situation visit the library's Facebook page or the website.
