What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Many city services can still be accessed over the phone or online. Staff members will be happy to help residents over the phone with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000 or online bettendorf.org . Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot while credit card payments can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia . The city will waive credit card fees and all payment processing fees for the foreseeable future as well as suspending all late fees associated with the billing of city services including sewer, stormwater and garbage charges.