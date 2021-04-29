What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Nominees must have made significant contributions to the quality of life in the City in the area of civic or social services, humanitarianism or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts. Nominees must be current or long-time past residents or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf. Nominees also must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on Saturday, July 3. People previously nominated but not selected may be nominated again.

The name, contact information and a short biography of the person being nominated should be sent to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or emailed to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 30.

Hand in Hand's People with Purpose Program takes part in CPR training

As part of National Volunteer Week, Hand in Hand's People with Purpose program took part in a CPR training offered by Everyday Heroes.