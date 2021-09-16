What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

For Sale By Owner Event to be held in September
Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner fundraising event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19.
Owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) can sell vehicles at this one community-wide sale.
Individuals interested in buying a vehicle will be able to view multiple options at one time and one location. Vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot of Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf. All transactions between buyer and seller will be private.
Cost for the first space is $25 and $10 for each additional space. Space size is 20’ x 9’.
Applications are available online at www.bettendorf.org/parks and at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road, during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
Day of the event walk-ins will be allowed if spaces are available. Sellers may either put a sign on the vehicle or stay with the vehicle during the sale.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4113.
Proceeds from the event will help provide funding for educational and recreational programs as well as special projects sponsored by the foundation.
Trax in the Stax returns to live events
The Bettendorf Public Library's, Trax in the Stax program is returning to in-person programming on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The September Trax in the Stax will embrace the library's Global Gathering World Tour theme, giving participants the opportunity to experience a little sonic globe-trotting.
This unique music listening event will feature librarian, Lucas Berns, as he offers attendees a brief introduction to the popular, ""Rough Guide," cd series. Since the mid-nineties, this series has highlighted music, contemporary and traditional, from around the world.
The event will be free with no registration required.
Trax from the Stax, takes place on the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and is a part of the 2021 Global Gathering World Tour.
Rivermont Collegiate announces Tour Tuesdays
Families who are interested in learning about the educational opportunities at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf, can now attend Tour Tuesdays. During these tours prospective students and their families can see the school and ask questions. The free tours will run 4-5 p.m.
To register for a tour, visit RivermontCollegiate.org and click on the "Tour Tuesdays" link at the top of the page.
For more information, call 563-359-1366 or email admissions@rivermontcollegiate.org.
5K Walk and Run to raise funds for Mississippi River Trail
Princeton Recreation Trails will host their 8th annual 5K Walk and Run at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
This year the group is partnering with Community Visioning volunteers to encourage residents and visitors to provide input on concept designs. Scouts also will be downtown selling ice cream and popcorn.
Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc. improves pathways to increase safe and healthy opportunities for all.
The course features 3.1 miles of out and back on city roads beginning and ending near Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton. Water will be available on the course with post-race refreshments also provided.
Runners, walkers, and trail lovers are encouraged to sign up on GetMeRegistered by searching Princeton 5K.
The $30 registration fee includes a race t-shirt, medal and post-race refreshments.
Follow Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc. on Facebook for more information.
Bettendorf seeks proposals for the Herbert Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park site
Bettendorf has issued a RFP for a development and implementation plan for the Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center and Sunnycrest Park.
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified bidders for the redevelopment of the property located at 2204 Grant Street. The site is 4.48 acres in total. Future development of this site should be indicative of what is traditionally found in a high traffic urban setting. Only qualified submissions from local developers with an established business entity in the Quad-Cities metropolitan area will be considered.
All submissions shall be addressed as specified in the RFP and received no later than 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
City offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.
The RFP is available at www.bettendorf.org.
For more information, contact Jeff Reiter at 563-344-4060 or jreiter@bettendorf.org.