What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Test Iowa Kit pick up site

Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., is now a Test Iowa Kit pick up site.

The tests are located inside the first set of doors off the parking lot. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Please limit to one bag of five tests per person.

The Test Iowa Kits are saliva tests.

Completed tests should be dropped off for processing at the Scott County Administration Building before 3 p.m. Monday through Friday where they will then be delivered to the Hygienic Lab in Iowa City. The tests also can be dropped off at a UPS Store.

City Hall is not a drop off site.

For more COVID-19 information, visit www.togetherqc.com.

Library offers access to virtual concert during February

Throughout the rest of February, the Bettendorf Public Library’s popular Brown Bag Lunch series will offer a virtual concert featuring Soultru.

This Davenport native seeks to make relatable, soulful music for all, drawing on his influence from gospel music and artists such as Gavin Degraw as well as John Legend. He recently signed with the Kansas City label, The Record Machine.

The concert will be available via the library's YouTube channel. Viewers can find a ready link by visiting the library's website at www.bettendorflibrary.com.

No registration is required to access this online concert and viewing is free.

BCSD accepting applications for 4-year-old preschool program

The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2022, are eligible to participate.

Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes.

For more information or to request an application, please call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.

LFC to hold spring cheer clinics

The Life Fitness Center has announced that it will hold, Little Poms, a fun clinic to introduce the very basic skills of cheerleading to area youth. Each week, participants will learn new cheers and practice ones they learned in previous weeks. Jumps and simple tumbling moves also will be taught. Clinics will be held on Saturday mornings at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf.

For information or to register, visit www.bettendorf.org/register.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

March 29

*Oasis in Space

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that will take the audience through the farthest reaches of space to show just how lucky we are to live on our very own oasis in the vast cosmos.

* Renaissance

This is an all ages show by BHS Production. The show will take participants back to the birth of modern science in the time called the renaissance.

April 19

* Sunstruck

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that explores the sun and its influence on life on Earth.

* Modeling the Solar System

This is an all ages show by Live Show that looks at a set of planets in the night sky and creates a model of the solar system based on the positions with respect to the horizon and other properties of the planets. This is a live show with audience participation.

May 24

* From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

* The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

Ascentra vocational and trades to annual scholarship competition

Ascentra has announced the addition of five, $1,000 scholarships dedicated to members who are planning on entering a vocational or trade school program to its 2021-2022 scholarship competition.

The Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Competition is currently underway for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 15 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education whether through a college, university or trade program. Members can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade.

Ascentra scholarships will be awarded as follows:

* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college

* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend higher education

* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to any member entering a vocational school or college with trade program.

All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "How can credit unions best assist individuals or businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic?"

For the official rules and an application, visit ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch location. All entries must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2022.

Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022

Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.

The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.

There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.

There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.

For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0