What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Garbage collection holiday notes
Christmas tree collection is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 8 during normal collection days. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker will be required. Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 6 a.m.
City of Bettendorf accepting proposals for the construction of a new website
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to design and develop a new city government website.
The goal for the city is to have a website with the technology to support online services, provide straightforward navigation, house a calendar of events, and create an overall inviting and engaging web design.
Proposals will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
The tentative launch date for the new website is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The RFP can be found on the City’s webpage at www.bettendorf.org.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
Bettendorf library offers curbside pickup
During this time of social distancing, Bettendorf Public Library patrons don’t have to worry about coming into the library to pick up holds. Instead items can be picked up through a curbside service. The following are the steps to follow:
1. Place a hold online or by calling the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.