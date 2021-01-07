What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Garbage collection holiday notes

Christmas tree collection is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 8 during normal collection days. All ornaments, plastic wrap, and tree stands must be removed. No sticker will be required. Trees should be left at the regular collection site by 6 a.m.

City of Bettendorf accepting proposals for the construction of a new website

The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to design and develop a new city government website.

The goal for the city is to have a website with the technology to support online services, provide straightforward navigation, house a calendar of events, and create an overall inviting and engaging web design.

Proposals will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

The tentative launch date for the new website is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.

The RFP can be found on the City’s webpage at www.bettendorf.org.

Ascentra accepting scholarship entries

The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.