What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open
The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.
BCSD kindergarten teachers use the workshop model to present grade-level curriculum. In the workshop model, the teacher presents a mini-lesson to model a learning strategy. Social skills are modeled and practiced during academics and playtime. Teachers provide opportunities for students to build social skills during math and literacy partner games. Students also learn teamwork as they design and build in science and social studies units. Snack, lunch, recess and centers are opportune times for students to interact with peers learning how to work together and compromise.
Before the first day of school, parents or guardians are required to provide:
* Immunizations.
* Physical and Lead Testing Results
* Dental Screening
* Vision Screening
Videos about the BCSD kindergarten program and how to register as well as more information are available on the district website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us or bit.ly/Bett-Kindergarten.
Join the Family Museum team
The Family Museum, Bettendorf, has posted a listing for a part-time position in the Guest Services department.
Guest services assistants are responsible for maintaining a safe, orderly, welcoming environment for visitors to the museum. Duties include general operations at the admissions desk including handling cash, answering phones, processing memberships, and handling general questions from the public. Assistants also will be required to facilitate birthday parties, including themed events. Other duties include but are not limited to processing groups, working large special events, cleaning exhibit props, mailings, trouble shooting exhibits and office equipment, light sewing, manning the museum store, bathroom maintenance and some first aid.
The position is part-time up to 19 hours per week. Scheduled work hours are varied but do include some evenings and every Saturday. May also include special events and filling in other shifts as needed.
For the complete listing or to apply, visit https://careers-bettendorf.icims.com/.../guest.../job.
Construction update for I-74 bridge project
The I-74 Project Team announced that the Illinois-bound I-74 construction will be ramping up and some local access changes will be required.
* On Monday, March 1, the Grant Street/US 67 loop ramp to the old I-74 bridge was closed.
* The new Iowa-bound bridge will continue to provide a two-way, head-to-head traffic pattern for motorists going to Illinois and Iowa.
* Motorists going to River Drive or 7th Avenue in Moline can access the old Illinois-bound bridge only at State Street.
* The Grant Street/US 67 off-ramp (Exit 4) on Illinois-bound I-74 will remain open to provide access to downtown Bettendorf and the State Street on-ramp to the old Illinois-bound bridge.
* Motorists going to Avenue of the Cities, John Deere Road or I-280 in Moline can continue to take the new I-74 bridge, which can be accessed at or north of Middle Road.
* To improve traffic flow while the Illinois-bound I-74 local detour is in place, the ramps at Middle Road will be re-striped to allow two left-turn lanes. Motorists should watch for new pavement markings and signs at Middle Road.
For further information, visit www.i74riverbridge.com or follow the I-74 Bridge Project on Facebook. For questions, call the Project Hotline at 866-474-4255.
State of the City Address goes virtual
The Bettendorf State of the City Address is an annual presentation given by the Mayor of Bettendorf to reflect on City accomplishments from the past year and to review plans for the future. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 State of the City Address was not held in person. Mayor Robert Gallagher recorded the address and it can be viewed by clicking on the link at http://archive.bettendorf.org/audio-video/2021/2021-State-of-the-City.mp4.
The video is also available through the City's webpage, www.bettendorf.org.
Fire department training being held
Beginning in March, 2021 and going into part of April, the Bettendorf Fire Department is holding training exercises at houses that were purchased through the Bettendorf Flood Buyout Program, before the structures are demolished. Specific dates will vary. Training will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The houses are located on Parkway Drive, Cypress Drive, Hawthorne Drive, Holly Drive and Greenway Drive. The department will not burn the structures, however, the use of theater smoke may be used to assist with the drills.
For more information, follow the Bettendorf Fire Department on Facebook.
Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction
After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.
The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.
To learn more about Rivermont Collegiate, including taking part in a Virtual Open House, visit www.rivermontcollegiate.org.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.