What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.

The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.

BCSD accepting applications for preschool program

The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.