What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

* Many City services can still be accessed over the phone or online. Staff members will be happy to help residents over the phone with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000 or online bettendorf.org. Check payments for City utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot while credit card payments can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia. The City will waive credit card fees until further notice.

* The City also has suspended all door-to-door solicitation until further notice. The City will offer all licensed solicitors a prorated refund of their license or an extension of their license for the period of time in which this suspension is in place.

* The Parks and Recreation's Spring Senior Cart Tour and For Sale By Owner events have been cancelled.

* The Family Museum will remain closed through at least April 7. All classes have been cancelled.

* The Library also remains closed to the public through at least April 30. Bettendorf library card holders can access online resources through the web site bettendorflibrary.com.