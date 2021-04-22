What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation to hold For Sale by Owner Event

Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at Faye's Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

This event features an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) to sell these vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one location. The vehicles will only be displayed on Saturday and Sunday. All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.

Cost to rent a space is $25 for the first space and $10 per space for each additional space needed.

This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used to provide funding for educational and recreation programs as well as special projects sponsored by the Foundation.

For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.

