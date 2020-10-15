What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family-Friendly Drive-In Movie Event

Families are invited to the Family Museum parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 17 to enjoy the movie, "Hotel Transylvania," as part of a drive-in movie event presented by the City of Bettendorf Parks and Recreation and the museum and sponsored by the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $20 per car, if registered before the day of the event. Admission will be $35 per car on the day of the event, if spots are still available. Participants can register at familymuseum.org/movie.

Each car will receive three parking spots: one to park the car, one to set up chairs and blankets (optional) and one for social distancing. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks (no alcohol). The movie will be displayed on a large screen, and the sound will be played through speakers and broadcast over the radio so everyone can hear. There will be a Halloween-themed backdrop photo op to capture the memory of the evening. Pets are not allowed. Spots are first-come, first-served once doors open. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 24.

Library to host exclusive access to presidential event