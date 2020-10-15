What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family-Friendly Drive-In Movie Event
Families are invited to the Family Museum parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 17 to enjoy the movie, "Hotel Transylvania," as part of a drive-in movie event presented by the City of Bettendorf Parks and Recreation and the museum and sponsored by the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $20 per car, if registered before the day of the event. Admission will be $35 per car on the day of the event, if spots are still available. Participants can register at familymuseum.org/movie.
Each car will receive three parking spots: one to park the car, one to set up chairs and blankets (optional) and one for social distancing. Guests are welcome to bring food and drinks (no alcohol). The movie will be displayed on a large screen, and the sound will be played through speakers and broadcast over the radio so everyone can hear. There will be a Halloween-themed backdrop photo op to capture the memory of the evening. Pets are not allowed. Spots are first-come, first-served once doors open. Rain date will be Saturday, Oct. 24.
Library to host exclusive access to presidential event
From Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, the Bettendorf Public Library will offer admission to the time-traveling virtual presidential event, "The Political Lincoln: Honest Abe on Campaigns and Elections."
This program, part of Community Connections, will welcome Abraham Lincoln, as portrayed by Kevin Wood, describing his campaign and election experiences during his eventful career when the very destiny of the nation was at stake. Admission to the event will be available through the library’s website. No registration is required and the program is free.
For more information or admission to the program, visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Family Museum to hold Monster Mash in October
Families can celebrate Halloween by creating four fabulous and spooky crafts with the help of Family Museum staff, as well as take home an Ugly Doll Monster plush during the museum's Monster Mash celebrations Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 29-31.
Each session will be limited to eight spots which will give little ghouls and goblins the opportunity to celebrate Halloween in an exclusive, safe environment.
Tickets are $20 per child with a limit of one adult per family included.
Timeslots include:
10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30
9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 563-344-4106.
Trick-or-Treat scheduled
Bettendorf will hold Trick-or-Treat 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Fall and winter city event cancellations
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of many events including several fall and winter events in Bettendorf.
The following is a current list of cancellations: Halloween Parade, City Hall Open House Trick-or-Treat, Scarecrow Shenanigans, Dogtoberfest, Mother/Son Day of Fun, Father/Daughter Day of Fun, Winterfest and the Tis the Season Senior Holiday event.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
