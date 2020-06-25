What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Family Museum completes installation of Luckey Climber

On June 11, the Family Museum held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Luckey Climber presented by Genesis Birth Center.

This two-story climber, located in the Great Hall of the museum, is made up of large climbing platforms and is surrounded by a secure vinyl-coated cable netting. This artistically stunning structure allows museum guests to climb from the first floor to the second floor while observing photographs of clouds on the platforms on the climb up and aerial photographs on the way down. The climber is designed in such a way that there is no fall greater than 18 inches making it safe for younger visitors. While intended for young children, all ages are welcome to climb.

Museum guests also will notice changes to the second floor balcony. The museum has combined the art studio, clay studio and ThinkShop into the Imagination Studio where visitors can create with art supplies, work with clay and build with tools to bring ideas to life. Imagination Studio is included with general admission and is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

