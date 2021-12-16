What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

How to recycle right this season
Ever wonder what to do with all the extra holiday stuff to get rid of during this time of year, here are some answers.
Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs. Items that may be recycled include boxes, wrapping paper tubes, gift/shopping bags made of paper, tissue paper, greeting cards and envelopes and photo cards. Aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins also can be recycled.
Holiday lights, along with batteries, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems, are considered electronic waste or e-waste. These items may be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport. Data containing electronics can be dropped off at this secure location. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport also collect large e-waste items at the curb on bulky waste/recycling days.
Not all holiday items may be recycled. Items such as plastic bags and films, styrofoam, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons and artificial Christmas should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.
A list of drop-off locations can be found by visiting www.wastecom.com. For more information about recycling, call 563-386-9575.
Quad-Cities Bicycle Club to host two Pints for Tykes events
Pints for Tykes, a new event hosted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and Crawford Brew Works, is raising funds for Bikes for Tykes one pint at a time.
The guest bartender series will continue for one more week on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m. on the Mezzanine at Crawford Brew Works, 3569 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.
Each week there will be different local celebrities serving up pints for tips behind the bar at Crawford. What makes the event extra special is local sponsors have purchased the kegs, so all proceeds go to the Bikes for Tykes program.
To add to the holiday fun Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance and be available for photos and there will be music and a popup food truck each evening.
To donate directly, visit the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/wdss8n-bikes-for-tykes.
Musician Jordan Danielsen to present at Trax in the Stax
The Bettendorf Public Library's Trax from the Stax music listening series offers music lovers a place to share interests and enthusiasm for different music genres and artists. On Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., local musician Jordan Danielsen will headline the December event at the library located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
The program will share Danielsen's insights and perspectives on the music artists that have most influenced his artistry.
No registration is required to attend this free event.
Bereskin Gallery features new holiday exhibit
Recently, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy in Bettendorf opened a new holiday exhibit. "Color Your Christmas," featuring works from 45 area artists, will be on display until Jan. 6 at the gallery located at 2967 State St.
With a wintery theme the new show will feature all styles of art including photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and glass.
Artwork also is available for purchase.
The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com.
Library offers free virtual concert throughout December
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer a perfect lunchtime accompaniment with a virtual concert. Throughout the month of December, the library will host the popular Brown Bag Lunch series on the library's YouTube channel.
December's artist will be Quad-City local Angela Meyer, who is known for her country-western originals and acoustic covers. Meyer has played professionally in the area for over 10 years.
No registration is required to view this free event.
For more information, visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
BHS to present Christmas Star program
The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium will be showing the annual Christmas Star program from Dec.12-19. The show will run every night at 7 p.m. The Christmas Star is a tradition at Bettendorf High School dating back to 1974. The show is free of charge with limited seating this year.
The script for this program was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit the local audience. The program is narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium with Mannheim Steamroller's, "Christmas in the Aire," and "Fresh Aire Christmas," for the background music.
The planetarium has undergone some major upgrades in recent years. In 2017, the original starball was removed and replaced with two fisheye projectors. These, coupled with an advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound, allow for a unique 360-degree experience found nowhere else in the area. Also included are the use of 3D videos and images produced and developed by the planetarium staff.
The planetarium serves upwards of 7,000 visitors a year. Much of the use has been with high school students through science, social studies and English classes. Every elementary student in the Bettendorf Community School District visits the planetarium once a year for a show that extends what they are learning in their science lessons.
For more information or to reserve a seat, call the BHS activities office at 563-332-4516.
Bettendorf Public Library seeks ambassadors
The Bettendorf Public Library has opened up spots for volunteers who are willing to share what they love about the library within their influence and/or on social media circles as acting BPL Ambassadors. These ambassadors will receive exclusive backstage previews to new library offerings, including the new 2nd floor makerspace. Patrons who are interested in becoming an ambassador for the library can sign up by visiting https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/volunteer-4681.
For more information, call 563-344-4170 or visit www.bettendorf.org or by calling 563-344-4179.
Craft-Tea to be held Dec. 28
The last date for the 2021 Bettendorf Public Library Craft-Tea program will be Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
During this event the library sets aside time for conversation, creating and tea. Crafters 16 years and older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.
No registration is required to attend this free event. Craft-Tea will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.
For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Ascentra vocational and trades to annual scholarship competition
Ascentra has announced the addition of five, $1,000 scholarships dedicated to members who are planning on entering a vocational or trade school program to its 2021-2022 scholarship competition.
The Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Competition is currently underway for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 15 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education whether through a college, university or trade program. Members can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade.
Ascentra scholarships will be awarded as follows:
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend higher education
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to any member entering a vocational school or college with trade program.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "How can credit unions best assist individuals or businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic?"
For the official rules and an application, visit ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch location. All entries must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2022.
Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022
Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.
The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.
There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.
There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.
For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.