What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Socially distanced scavenger hunts to be held

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will host a socially distanced scavenger hunt 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Girl Scout Office, 940 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf.

All families, not just members of Girl Scouts, will be able to disconnect from technology and join the ultimate outdoor scavenger hunt for kids. There will be prizes for all attendees, and any girl who registers as a new member at the event will be entered into a drawing for a new bike.

There also will be a scavenger hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.

The hunts are free with no registration required.

For more information, call 800-798-0833 or email info@girlscoutstoday.org.

Family Museum to host Paint the Lot

Families of all artistic abilities are invited to Paint the Lot at the Family Museum on Saturday, Oct. 3. The event will run 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cost $50 per parking spot. Participants must register prior to event. All proceeds will go to the Family Museum Foundation.