What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Socially distanced scavenger hunts to be held
Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois will host a socially distanced scavenger hunt 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Girl Scout Office, 940 Golden Valley Drive, Bettendorf.
All families, not just members of Girl Scouts, will be able to disconnect from technology and join the ultimate outdoor scavenger hunt for kids. There will be prizes for all attendees, and any girl who registers as a new member at the event will be entered into a drawing for a new bike.
There also will be a scavenger hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.
The hunts are free with no registration required.
For more information, call 800-798-0833 or email info@girlscoutstoday.org.
Family Museum to host Paint the Lot
Families of all artistic abilities are invited to Paint the Lot at the Family Museum on Saturday, Oct. 3. The event will run 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cost $50 per parking spot. Participants must register prior to event. All proceeds will go to the Family Museum Foundation.
During the event, families will be able to paint original designs to withstand Iowa winters and summers. Museum staff decided to bring this popular event back since it lends itself well to social distancing with being outside and having spots that are spaced far apart.
The museum will provide some supplies, but families are encouraged to bring paint if they have a specific design in mind. Interior house paint works well. Oil-based paint is not allowed. For more information or to register, call (563) 344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org/paint.
School speed zone restriction
Bettendorf Police and the Engineering Department have worked together for the past two years to replace existing school zone speed signs. During this time, it was noted there were multiple school speed zones, with different restrictions throughout the city. Because of this, it was not uncommon for drivers to pass through multiple schools zones, with differing time restrictions, leading to confusion and non-compliance.
To alleviate the confusion, the city of Bettendorf has adopted a Standardized School Speed Zone Restriction, which is now in effect. The uniform school speed zone restriction is 25 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.
Bettendorf Rotary seeks grant applications
The Bettendorf Rotary Club's Charitable Giving Fund is now seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities. The application deadline is Oct. 1, 2020.
The fund accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations throughout the Quad-City community that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs.
To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form at bettendorfrotary.com by Oct. 1.
Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, rotarians and families or for sectarian purposes.
The Charitable Giving Fund, which is administered by the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, is one of two philanthropic arms of the Bettendorf Rotary. The other is a foundation that awards scholarships to graduates of all three high schools in Bettendorf and Scott Community College.
The Bettendorf Rotary Club meets at noon every Wednesday at Tanglewood Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf. To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, visit bettendorfrotary.com or contact Club President Rick Bormann at 563-210-4437.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Forest Grove Drive Closure from Middle Road to Criswell Street: Due to heavy rainfall, the planned closure of Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street has been delayed. The revised schedule has the closure beginning on Monday, Sept. 28 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 2. The work will consist of installing turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School, currently under construction. All local residents will have access, with the closure taking place immediately adjacent to the school property only. A detour for thru traffic will be in place, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.
- Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
