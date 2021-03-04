What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Pet supplies donations drop-off to be held
The Bettendorf High School Class of 2024 will host a pet supplies donation drop-off on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the high school's main office located at 3333 18th St. Monetary donations, new and gently used pet supplies and pet food will be accepted. All donations will go towards New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad-Cities.
Youth Art Night at Palmer Hills Golf Course
On Saturday, March 6, area youth can join Bettendorf Parks and Recreation and Art with Kare for a night of artistic fun at Palmer Hills Golf Course from 3:30-6:00 p.m. Artists must be 7-14 years old. Tickets are $40 and include all paint supplies, a hot dog, chips and a drink for each artist. Family members are welcome to stay and watch during the event. The Grill will be open with food available for purchase. Face coverings are required when not eating or drinking. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and painting begins at 4 p.m. Registration is required and can be done at www.bettendorf.org/register. For more information, call 563-344-4113.
Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction
After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.
The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.
To learn more about Rivermont Collegiate, including taking part in a Virtual Open House, visit www.rivermontcollegiate.org.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.