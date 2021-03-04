What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Pet supplies donations drop-off to be held

The Bettendorf High School Class of 2024 will host a pet supplies donation drop-off on Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside of the high school's main office located at 3333 18th St. Monetary donations, new and gently used pet supplies and pet food will be accepted. All donations will go towards New Beginnings Pet Rescue of the Quad-Cities.

Youth Art Night at Palmer Hills Golf Course

On Saturday, March 6, area youth can join Bettendorf Parks and Recreation and Art with Kare for a night of artistic fun at Palmer Hills Golf Course from 3:30-6:00 p.m. Artists must be 7-14 years old. Tickets are $40 and include all paint supplies, a hot dog, chips and a drink for each artist. Family members are welcome to stay and watch during the event. The Grill will be open with food available for purchase. Face coverings are required when not eating or drinking. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and painting begins at 4 p.m. Registration is required and can be done at www.bettendorf.org/register. For more information, call 563-344-4113.

Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction