What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

How to recycle right this season
Ever wonder what to do with all the extra holiday stuff to get rid of during this time of year, here are some answers.
Scott County residents may recycle many holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs. Items that may be recycled include boxes, wrapping paper tubes, gift/shopping bags made of paper, tissue paper, greeting cards and envelopes and photo cards. Aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins also can be recycled.
Holiday lights, along with batteries, computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems, are considered electronic waste or e-waste. These items may be dropped off between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport. Data containing electronics can be dropped off at this secure location. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. The cities of Bettendorf and Davenport also collect large e-waste items at the curb on bulky waste/recycling days.
Not all holiday items may be recycled. Items such as plastic bags and films, styrofoam, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons and artificial Christmas should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.
A list of drop-off locations can be found by visiting www.wastecom.com. For more information about recycling, call 563-386-9575.
Library offers free virtual music series throughout January
Throughout the month of January, the Bettendorf Public Library will offer a perfect lunchtime accompaniment with the popular Brown Bag Lunch series.
Exclusive access to the music of Tray Rangel and Nervous Neal Smith will be provided via the library's YouTube channel throughout the entire month. A link to the concert also will be available through the library's website at www.bettendorflibrary.com.
Rangel is a local musician who started playing professionally at age 14. He recently released an album influenced by early instrumental rock bands like The Ventures and The Champs. Rangel will be accompanied by local saxophonist, Nervous Neal Smith, and the concert will feature original songs by both artists.
No registration is required to view this free event.
For more information, visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.
Bettendorf Public Library seeks ambassadors
The Bettendorf Public Library has opened up spots for volunteers who are willing to share what they love about the library within their influence and/or on social media circles as acting BPL Ambassadors. These ambassadors will receive exclusive backstage previews to new library offerings, including the new 2nd floor makerspace. Patrons who are interested in becoming an ambassador for the library can sign up by visiting https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/volunteer-4681.
For more information, call 563-344-4170 or visit www.bettendorf.org or by calling 563-344-4179.
Ascentra vocational and trades to annual scholarship competition
Ascentra has announced the addition of five, $1,000 scholarships dedicated to members who are planning on entering a vocational or trade school program to its 2021-2022 scholarship competition.
The Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Competition is currently underway for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 15 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education whether through a college, university or trade program. Members can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade.
Ascentra scholarships will be awarded as follows:
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend higher education
* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to any member entering a vocational school or college with trade program.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "How can credit unions best assist individuals or businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic?"
For the official rules and an application, visit ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch location. All entries must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2022.
Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022
Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.
The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.
There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.
There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.
For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.