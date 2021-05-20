What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

The City of Bettendorf was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Bettendorf achieved this recognition by meeting the program's four requirements a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. This is the 26th consecutive year Bettendorf has been recognized as a Tree City USA.

For more information on the program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open

The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.