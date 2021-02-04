What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Iowa's 89th General Assembly begins session
On Monday, Jan. 11, the 89th General Assembly began a new session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. During this new session, Senator Chris Cournoyer will have new responsibilities and serve as Assistant Majority Leader, chair of the Education Budget, Vice Chair of State Government as well as on the Natural Resources and Environment, Education, and Appropriations committees.
Senator Cournoyer had the privilege of escorting Governor Kim Reynolds into the House Chamber for the Condition of the State address where Reynolds spoke about the resiliency of Iowans who met every challenge Iowa faced this past year through the pandemic and the derecho.
All Senate and House action is live-streamed and archived at legis.iowa.gov.
Get Lit to discuss, "The House"
The Bettendorf Public Library’s book club, Get Lit, will explore the graphic novel genre with a discussion of, "The House," by Paco Roca beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The book discussion is open to adults and will be held virtually via GoToMeeting. Registration is required for this free event and can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/4512341 or by calling 563-344-4179.
A limited number of books are available on a first come basis at the Information Desk of the library. To sign-out a book, please visit the library or schedule a No Contact Pick-Up by calling 563-344-4179.
Project Outrun collects gently used shoes
Project Outrun, a nonprofit with the goal to empower children with cancer by giving them custom Nike shoes to help them outrun cancer, has extended the deadline for the current shoe drive.
Collections of new, used and gently worn shoes of all types and all sizes will continue through Saturday, Feb. 6 with the goal of receiving 2,500 pairs of shoes.
Project Outrun earns funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected. The donated shoes will be purchased by another charitable organization, Funds2Orgs, and sent to developing countries.
The funds raised help to finance the cost of letting children with cancer design a pair of shoes at a cost of approximately $100 each. The inspiration the shoes provide to children of all ages is priceless.
Title sponsor, Fleet Feet of Davenport, will be matching the donation earnings. Those dollars will benefit the children of the Quad-Cities area and across Iowa who are battling pediatric cancer. TBK Sports Complex is also offering a free round of bowling with three donated pairs of shoes.
Drop off locations include:
Fleet Feet, 4257 Elmore Ave., Davenport
Bettendorf Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive
Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf
TBK Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf
LiveActive, 983 40th Ave., Bettendorf
For more information, contact Anthony Long, Director Project Outrun Iowa at projectoutruniowa@gmail.org or visit projectoutrun.org to learn more about the organization.
Ascentra raises money for River Bend Foodbank
The members of Ascentra Credit Union have raised $23,350 to be donated to the River Bend Foodbank. The donation will provide approximately 116,750 meals for local families in the Quad-Cities, Clinton and Muscatine communities. This is an especially needed project with local food insecurity at an all-time high due to the pandemic.
Since 2018, Ascentra members financing a new vehicle during the holiday season have been eligible to receive $50 and to give a $50 donation from Ascentra, to a predetermined charity in the member's community. In 2018, Toys for Tots and the Holiday Network were the benefactors, in 2019 it was the Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities, Muscatine, and Clinton, and in 2020, River Bend Foodbank.
This 2020 holiday promotion was a part of a larger awareness, "Season of Caring," campaign. This campaign was developed to bring awareness to the food insecurity problems of people in the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October, Ascentra staff volunteered at River Bend's NorthPark Mall food pantry to observe International Credit Union Day. The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has committed to funding four mobile food pantries in Moline, Davenport, Clinton and Muscatine in the near future.
For more information about hunger education, pantries in the area, the River Bend Foodbank or how to help fight hunger in the community, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.
Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative announces signing of new law
Mayor Gallagher, a co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, announced that President Trump has signed into law a Resilience Revolving Loan Fund (RRF) for states and local governments.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives unanimously passed the bipartisan bill as S.3418, STORM Act in December.
This legislation authorizes $200 million for the RRF and allows states to offer low-interest loans to counties and cities for disaster mitigation projects.
Mayors successfully worked with the U.S. Chamber, ASCE, and the Mississippi River
Caucus in the House and Senate to increase investment in pre-disaster mitigation.
New programs, increased investment, and congressional action like what happened with enactment of the STORM Act all need management and leadership supported by the full support of the White House if progress is to continue. MRCTI, U.S. Chamber, and ASCE look forward to working with the President-Elect’s team on increasing the nation’s resilience capacity.
City of Bettendorf accepting proposals for the construction of a new website
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to design and develop a new city government website.
The goal for the city is to have a website with the technology to support online services, provide straightforward navigation, house a calendar of events, and create an overall inviting and engaging web design.
Proposals will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
The tentative launch date for the new website is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The RFP can be found on the City’s webpage at www.bettendorf.org.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.