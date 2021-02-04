What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Iowa's 89th General Assembly begins session

On Monday, Jan. 11, the 89th General Assembly began a new session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. During this new session, Senator Chris Cournoyer will have new responsibilities and serve as Assistant Majority Leader, chair of the Education Budget, Vice Chair of State Government as well as on the Natural Resources and Environment, Education, and Appropriations committees.

Senator Cournoyer had the privilege of escorting Governor Kim Reynolds into the House Chamber for the Condition of the State address where Reynolds spoke about the resiliency of Iowans who met every challenge Iowa faced this past year through the pandemic and the derecho.

All Senate and House action is live-streamed and archived at legis.iowa.gov.

Get Lit to discuss, "The House"

The Bettendorf Public Library’s book club, Get Lit, will explore the graphic novel genre with a discussion of, "The House," by Paco Roca beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The book discussion is open to adults and will be held virtually via GoToMeeting. Registration is required for this free event and can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/4512341 or by calling 563-344-4179.