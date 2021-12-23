What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

The fireworks ordinance will be strictly enforced by the Bettendorf Police Department. If citizens have a complaint, call 911 and give the dispatcher as much detail of a location as possible, to include a specific address when available.

For more information, contact Chief Keith Kimball at kkimball@bettendorf.org or 563-344-4020.

Craft-Tea to be held Dec. 28

The last date for the 2021 Bettendorf Public Library Craft-Tea program will be Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

During this event the library sets aside time for conversation, creating and tea. Crafters 16 years and older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

No registration is required to attend this free event. Craft-Tea will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

How to recycle right this season