What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library have opened a book shop in the coffee shop area of the library in place of holding the semi-annual book sale. The shop opened Monday, Nov. 2 and will be open Mondays and Tuesdays noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Initially, the shop will sell novels and paperback books for $1 and children’s, chapter and teen books for 25-50 cents each. Magazines also will be on sale in the shop for 20 cents. There will be a large selection of these materials and all the proceeds of the sales will be used to support library programs.

Masks will be required and no more than ten customers may be in the shop at any time.

Free yard waste pick up in Bettendorf

The City of Bettendorf will offer residents free yard waste pick up through Dec. 4. During this time, residents do not have to put yard waste stickers on the paper yard waste bags.

Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge during the same weeks. For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.

Fall and winter city event cancellations