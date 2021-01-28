What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Palmer Hills Golf Course Trails now open
The trails at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, have been groomed and are officially open for citizens to use. The sledding hill also has been groomed on Hole 1. Visitors are asked ski on the trail and sled in the designated area. Please stop into the golf shop or Palmer Grill for a map showing the location of the trail.
For more information, visit bettendorf.org.
Bereskin Gallery opens photography exhibit
The Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, will open its first ever photography exhibit on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
"The Photographic Exploration Project," features 43 works from 23 area artists and will be on display through Feb. 26. There will be a free opening reception with the photographers 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
All styles and techniques were welcome for the open call, including experimental, documentary, portrait, travel, cityscapes or any other approaches to photography. The participating artists were chosen by a jury of photographers and curators, headed by photographers Heidi Brandt and Barry Sharp.
The exhibit includes works by Sarah McVey, Jay Brooks, Joe Macjiejko, Kristel Saxton, Laura Mullens, Jen Hunt, Odin McDonald, Paula Scherbroeck, Kent Marcek, Darcy Rostenbach, Naidine D'Angelo, Greg Boll, Tim Bradenburg, Connie Nagel, Michael Fitzgerald, Pamela Crouch, Dan Lee, Tina Dominicus, Ines Romero, Ravindra Sudhindra, Ken Urban, Paige Magistrelli, and Cari Henson.
Bereskin Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit bereskinartgallery.com.
Iowa's 89th General Assembly begins session
On Monday, Jan. 11, the 89th General Assembly began a new session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines. During this new session, Senator Chris Cournoyer will have new responsibilities and serve as Assistant Majority Leader, chair of the Education Budget, Vice Chair of State Government as well as on the Natural Resources and Environment, Education, and Appropriations committees.
Senator Cournoyer had the privilege of escorting Governor Kim Reynolds into the House Chamber for the Condition of the State address where Reynolds spoke about the resiliency of Iowans who met every challenge Iowa faced this past year through the pandemic and the derecho.
All Senate and House action is live-streamed and archived at legis.iowa.gov.
Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative announces signing of new law
Mayor Gallagher, a co-chair of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, announced that President Trump has signed into law a Resilience Revolving Loan Fund (RRF) for states and local governments.
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives unanimously passed the bipartisan bill as S.3418, STORM Act in December.
This legislation authorizes $200 million for the RRF and allows states to offer low-interest loans to counties and cities for disaster mitigation projects.
Mayors successfully worked with the U.S. Chamber, ASCE, and the Mississippi River
Caucus in the House and Senate to increase investment in pre-disaster mitigation.
New programs, increased investment, and congressional action like what happened with enactment of the STORM Act all need management and leadership supported by the full support of the White House if progress is to continue. MRCTI, U.S. Chamber, and ASCE look forward to working with the President-Elect’s team on increasing the nation’s resilience capacity.
City of Bettendorf accepting proposals for the construction of a new website
The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to design and develop a new city government website.
The goal for the city is to have a website with the technology to support online services, provide straightforward navigation, house a calendar of events, and create an overall inviting and engaging web design.
Proposals will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
The tentative launch date for the new website is Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The RFP can be found on the City’s webpage at www.bettendorf.org.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.