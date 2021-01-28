What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

This legislation authorizes $200 million for the RRF and allows states to offer low-interest loans to counties and cities for disaster mitigation projects.

Mayors successfully worked with the U.S. Chamber, ASCE, and the Mississippi River

Caucus in the House and Senate to increase investment in pre-disaster mitigation.

New programs, increased investment, and congressional action like what happened with enactment of the STORM Act all need management and leadership supported by the full support of the White House if progress is to continue. MRCTI, U.S. Chamber, and ASCE look forward to working with the President-Elect’s team on increasing the nation’s resilience capacity.

City of Bettendorf accepting proposals for the construction of a new website

The City of Bettendorf is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to design and develop a new city government website.

The goal for the city is to have a website with the technology to support online services, provide straightforward navigation, house a calendar of events, and create an overall inviting and engaging web design.

Proposals will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.