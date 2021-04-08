What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

* To improve traffic flow while the Illinois-bound I-74 local detour is in place, the ramps at Middle Road will be re-striped to allow two left-turn lanes. Motorists should watch for new pavement markings and signs at Middle Road.

Fire department training being held

Beginning in March, 2021 and going into part of April, the Bettendorf Fire Department is holding training exercises at houses that were purchased through the Bettendorf Flood Buyout Program, before the structures are demolished. Specific dates will vary. Training will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. The houses are located on Parkway Drive, Cypress Drive, Hawthorne Drive, Holly Drive and Greenway Drive. The department will not burn the structures, however, the use of theater smoke may be used to assist with the drills.

