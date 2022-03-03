What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

BHS Rhythm on the Riverbend to be held

Bettendorf High School will host the 5th annual show choir competition, "Rhythm on the Riverbend," on Saturday.

The competition will feature 13 performances by 10 different schools from four different states. Competing schools include Burlington, Clinton, Davenport North, Hastings (Minnesota), Liberty, Logan (Wisconsin), Muscatine, Wahlert, and Wheaton Warrenville (Illinois). Bettendorf's own Surround Sound also will perform at 4:45 pm.

Daytime performances will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Following the daytime performances, the top six ensembles from the day will perform in finals from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

General public admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens (60 years and older). The price includes a program as well as admission to day and evening rounds. Cost for the evening round is $10 for everyone beginning at 5 p.m. All proceeds from the event help support fine arts programs at Bettendorf High School.

For more information, visit https://www.bettmusicdepartment.com.

Bettendorf's Frosty Four Fun Run to take place on Sunday

The City of Bettendorf’s Trails committee will host the 2nd annual Frosty Four Fun Run, a 4-mile out and back fun run, on Sunday.

The event will begin at the Middle Park Lagoon area on the Duck Creek Trail at 1 p.m. The turnaround is approximately two miles west at the Bettendorf/Davenport border.

A $10 entry fee includes a thermal mug and a $2 Coffee Hound coupon. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Bettendorf Police Department’s free bike helmet safety program.

To register, visit www.bettendorf.org/register.

BCSD accepting applications for 4-year-old preschool program

The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2022, are eligible to participate.

Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes.

For more information or to request an application, please call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.

Family Museum hiring

The Family Museum is looking to fill a couple positions including dance instructor/museum educator and volunteer/special events coordinator.

Starting pay for the dance instructor/museum educator position will be $21.43 per hour and the starting pay for the volunteer/special events coordinator will be $25.55 per hour.

For more details about these positions, visit https://careers-bettendorf.icims.com/jobs/intro.

LFC to hold spring cheer clinics

The Life Fitness Center has announced that it will hold, Little Poms, a fun clinic to introduce the very basic skills of cheerleading to area youth. Each week, participants will learn new cheers and practice ones they learned in previous weeks. Jumps and simple tumbling moves also will be taught. Clinics will be held on Saturday mornings at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf.

For information or to register, visit www.bettendorf.org/register.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

Feb. 22

* Phantom of the Universe

This is a 14 years and older show by Professional Production. Curious about what makes up the fundamental particles of the universe, this show will discuss some of the most intriguing questions of the 21st century. Where did we all come from? What are we all made out of? The show runs for about 40 minutes with the remaining time devoted to answering questions.

March 29

*Oasis in Space

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that will take the audience through the farthest reaches of space to show just how lucky we are to live on our very own oasis in the vast cosmos.

* Renaissance

This is an all ages show by BHS Production. The show will take participants back to the birth of modern science in the time called the renaissance.

April 19

* Sunstruck

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that explores the sun and its influence on life on Earth.

* Modeling the Solar System

This is an all ages show by Live Show that looks at a set of planets in the night sky and creates a model of the solar system based on the positions with respect to the horizon and other properties of the planets. This is a live show with audience participation.

May 24

* From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

* The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

PVJH sets dates for 2022-23 course selection

Pleasant Valley Junior High School has begun preparations for course selection for the 2022-2023 school year. Dates and details about selection are as follows.

* Incoming 7th grade students

Parents of 6th grade students who will be entering 7th grade this fall are invited to attend a meeting in the JH "A" gym on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the times listed below. Students are encouraged to attend this overview of the junior high offerings. Due to space restrictions, attendance will be limited to two members per family. Either two adults or one adult and one student.

Course selection and course information will be provided to all 6th grade students at the elementary conferences.

Times include:

* 5:30-6:15 p.m. for students currently attending Hopewell, Bridgeview, Cody and Forest Grove Elementary schools.

* 7-7:45 p.m. for students currently attending Pleasant View and Riverdale Heights Elementary schools.

* Incoming 8th grade students

Students currently in 7th grade will receive course selection materials during the school day on Thursday, March 3. Counselors will discuss the course selection process with the students at that time.

* Incoming 9th grade students

Students currently in 8th grade are invited to attend the PVHS 2022-2023 incoming freshman parent/student meetings. Both meetings will be held in the PVHS Theatre.

Dates are as follows:

Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. for last names beginning with A-L.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. for last names beginning with M-Z.

Parents and students should make every effort to attend the assigned meeting date and time. Please limit parent attendance to one per child.

At the meeting high school course registration, four-year academic plans, available courses and 8th period resource will be discussed.

Students currently in 8th grade will receive high school course selection materials during the school day on Thursday, Feb. 17. Counselors will discuss the course selection process with the students at that time.

* New students to the PV district

If students are currently enrolled in another school district, but plan to enroll at Pleasant Valley Junior High School for the 2022-2023 school year, please contact the JH counseling office at 563-332-0202 to begin registration and course selection.

Ascentra vocational and trades to annual scholarship competition

Ascentra has announced the addition of five, $1,000 scholarships dedicated to members who are planning on entering a vocational or trade school program to its 2021-2022 scholarship competition.

The Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Competition is currently underway for the 2021-2022 school year. A total of $15,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 15 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending postsecondary education whether through a college, university or trade program. Members can apply every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning and/or trade.

Ascentra scholarships will be awarded as follows:

* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college

* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or over planning to attend higher education

* Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to any member entering a vocational school or college with trade program.

All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "How can credit unions best assist individuals or businesses that were most impacted by the pandemic?"

For the official rules and an application, visit ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch location. All entries must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2022.

Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022

Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.

The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.

There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.

There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.

For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.

