What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf Park Band to hold spring concert

The Bettendorf Park Band begins outdoor concerts on June 3.

Adult musicians are welcome to join the band by attending rehearsals Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Rivermont Collegiate.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/departments/parks___recreation/bettendorf_park_band.php.

Book sale at the Bettendorf Public Library

The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will hold a spring book sale 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3 in the Bettendorf Room of the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive.

In addition to gently used fiction, nonfiction, paperback, children's and cook books, there will also be text books, DVDs, CDs, recorded books, puzzles, sets of books and miscellaneous items. Most books are priced at $1 each.

A preview sale for Friends' members will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 1. Memberships are available at the door and are $5 for individuals and $10 for families. A $20 scanner fee will be charged.

All proceeds of the sale will be used to support library programs.

For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit bettendorflibrary.com/friends.

Easter holiday schedule

The City of Bettendorf has released the schedule for the week of Easter. Garbage, bulky waste, yard waste and recycling will be collected as usual on Friday, April 15 and transit also will operate a regular schedule on Friday.

Schedule changes include:

City Hall will be closed on Friday.

The Life Fitness Center will be open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and closed on Sunday, April 17.

The library will be open normal hours on Friday-Saturday and will be closed on Sunday.

The Family Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday but classes will not be held. The museum will be closed Sunday.

Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open all weekend, weather permitting, from sunrise to sunset. Palmer Grill will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. The Grill will offer a reservation only Easter Brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The Grill will stay open until 5 p.m. that day.

Dog Scamper to raise funds for Mississippi River Trail

Princeton Recreation Trails will host Dog Scamper, a 2-mile dog walk and run at 6 p.m. Friday, April 8.

The course features two miles of out and back on city roads near Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton.

The $30 per human registration fee includes free dog participation, race T-shirt, post-race refreshments and a collapsible water bowl.

Sign up at https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=MTY0MzYxMTY0OTEzMsaUe30A7JcAnA.

There also will be two raffle baskets. One includes a free dog grooming service from Pawsitively Purrfect in Eldridge and the other one from Wags and Wiggles QC has a gift certificate, jewelry and more.

Proceeds benefit Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc., which improves pathways to increase safe and healthy opportunities for all.

For more information, visit Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc. on Facebook.

Spring Craft-Tea dates set

The Bettendorf Public Library will host monthly Craft-Tea programs at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

Spring dates include April 26 and May 24.

Crafters ages 16 years or older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

No registration is required to attend this free event.

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

April 19

Sunstruck

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that explores the sun and its influence on life on Earth.

Modeling the solar system

This is an all ages show by Live Show that looks at a set of planets in the night sky and creates a model of the solar system based on the positions with respect to the horizon and other properties of the planets. This is a live show with audience participation.

May 24

From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0