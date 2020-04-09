What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

City announces construction by Palmer Hills Golf Course

Currently, portions of Palmer Hills Golf Course are closed to allow for repairs to be made at several bridges across the course. The work is planned to be staged to allow for either the front nine or back nine holes to remain open at all times. At no time should the entire course need to be closed. The completion of this work is weather dependent and is expected to last until approximately May 1. For more information, contact the course at 563-332-8296.