What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

City announces construction by Palmer Hills Golf Course
Currently, portions of Palmer Hills Golf Course are closed to allow for repairs to be made at several bridges across the course. The work is planned to be staged to allow for either the front nine or back nine holes to remain open at all times. At no time should the entire course need to be closed. The completion of this work is weather dependent and is expected to last until approximately May 1. For more information, contact the course at 563-332-8296.
Bettendorf School District providing free meals for children
While schools remain closed the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf. Use the entrance off of Central Avenue and look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
- Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road., Bettendorf. Use the entrance off of 18th Street. Look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
All food is grab and go and allows for line-up in a vehicle in the school parking lot. Participants are asked to stagger arrival times to avoid congestion. Staff will direct traffic, come and ask the number of meals requested and then deliver the meals to the vehicle. Please do not exit the vehicle.
Children 18 years and younger will receive a bag lunch as well as the next day's breakfast. No food will be consumed on-site.
Food is being stored and prepared following local Health Department and Federal USDA guidelines and regulations. All foods are intended to be consumed immediately or refrigerated within two hours of pickup. Refrigerated items should be discarded within three days.
For residents without transportation, who would like children to receive meals, contact Miryam Stone, Outreach Coordinator at 563-468-3715.
for additional information, contact Kayla Leu, Director of Nutrition Services, at kleu@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
City of Bettendorf shows off social distancing
The City of Bettendorf is encouraging residents to show off social distancing skills on the city's Facebook page. Employees are letting people know who they are social distancing for and encourage other residents to do the same by posting photos in the comments section. For more information or to print a sign, visit bettendorf.org and look for the, "I am social distancing," sign then use #togetherqc to spread the word.
City of Bettendorf temporary closures and cancellations
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the City of Bettendorf has announced several temporary closures and cancellations.
- Many city services can still be accessed over the phone or online. Staff members will be happy to help residents over the phone with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000 or online bettendorf.org. Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot while credit card payments can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia. The city will waive credit card fees until further notice.
- The city also has suspended all door-to-door solicitation until further notice. The city will offer all licensed solicitors a prorated refund of their license or an extension of their license for the period of time in which this suspension is in place.
- The Parks and Recreation's Spring Senior Cart Tour and For Sale By Owner events have been canceled.
- The Family Museum will remain closed until further notice. All classes have been canceled.
- The Library also remains closed to the public until further notice. Bettendorf library card holders can access online resources through the web site bettendorflibrary.com.
- The Life Fitness Center and Community Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Additionally, all recreation programs have been canceled until further notice. Families of participants currently registered in the winter/spring programs should expect to receive an email in the coming days detailing more specific follow up information. If you have further questions, feel free to call the Parks and Recreation main line at 563-344-4113.
- The following parks and playgrounds will remain closed to the public until further notice: Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Skate Park and the tennis and pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park and Middle School.
- All playgrounds located in city parks also are closed until further notice. Currently, parks and trails remain open, but all patrons must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart.
Waste Commission suspends public use of drop-off programs
In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the Waste Commission of Scott County has suspended public use of drop-off Household Hazardous Materials and Electronic Waste recovery programs until further notice. For additional information, call 563-381-1300 or visit wastecom.com.
Area transits suspend fare collection
In light of the rapidly developing public health situation with COVID-19, the Quad-Cities Transit Systems, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (Metro), Davenport (CitiBus) and Bettendorf have suspended fare collection on fixed route and paratransit buses until further notice. The elimination of paper tickets, transfers and cash will eliminate additional contact between operators and passengers and will allow for parents to utilize fixed route to access school meal distribution sites while schools are not in session.
Riders in Illinois can find up to date information on service at MetroQC.com/covid19.
Riders in Davenport can find information at cityofdavenportiowa.com.
Riders in Bettendorf can find information at bettendorf.org
Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a team effort, so riders are asked to do their part and follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC, such as washing hands regularly and staying home when sick.
City Annex building closed
The Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex facility remains open for business but will only be allowing the public limited access to the facility until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and the staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:
Public Works Director: 563-344-4055 bschmidt@bettendorf.org
Operations: 563-344-4088 khatfield@bettendorf.org
Community Development: 563-344-4100 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Engineering: 563-344-4055 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Building Permits: 563-344-4074 building@bettendorf.org
Right-of-Way Permits: 563-344-4055
Bettendorf City Hall building closed
The Bettendorf City Hall building is closed to the public. This closure will be in effect until further notice but even though the building is closed the office is still open for business. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Check payments for City utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Credit card payments also can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.
For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:
Administration: 563-344-4013 mspencer@bettendorf.org
City Administrator: 563-344-4007 dploehn@bettendorf.org
Human Resources: 563-344-4009 krichlen@bettendorf.org
Public Information Officer: 563-344-4033 lhaldeman@bettendorf.org
Economic Development: 563-344-4060 jreiter@bettendorf.org
Parks and Recreation: 563-344-4113 ymoen@bettendorf.org
Bettendorf police department to leave front lobby open
While most of the Bettendorf Police Department has been closed to the public until further notice the front lobby area will remain open 24 hours a day in the event of an emergency or if there is a need to speak to an officer. Citizens can simply pick up the lobby phone to be connected to police dispatch.
For more information or routine police business, call the non-emergency number at 563-344-4015 ext. 9.
Bettendorf to remove all payment processing fees
To help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Bettendorf is recommending that all payments for city services be made online or by phone. To facilitate this effort the City has removed all payment processing fees for the foreseeable future as well as suspending all late fees associated with the billing of city services including sewer, stormwater and garbage charges.
If residents or business owners are facing financial difficulties as a result of this crisis and are having issues making a payment on a City of Bettendorf utility bill, please call 563-344-4114 or email ahenze@bettendorf.org.
LeClaire Library closed due to COVID-19 concerns
The LeClaire Community Library is closed to the public until further notice because the present health emergency.
Holds may no longer be picked up and patrons should use the book drop for all returned items. Patrons are asked to use good judgement about returning items. All overdue fines through May 18 will be forgiven.
The public can call the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with questions about online resources or reference requests. The direct line is 563-289-6007.
LeClaire Library card holders can access online resources and download e-books and e-audiobooks through the website leclairelibrary.org.
For updates and changes during this changing situation visit the library's Facebook page or the website.
BPV Youth Baseball announces adjustments
Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball has announced the suspension of all league activities requiring face-to-face contact. This suspension is in accordance with this week's announcement that Iowa schools are canceling all activities until further notice because of coronavirus concerns and a similar precautionary shutdown by the Bettendorf Park Board programs.
Currently, player evaluations and the BPV Coaches Clinic have been postponed and practices will be delayed. The hope is to start playing games on Monday, May 4 for all divisions except the Seniors (ages 15-20) which will start two weeks later.
Behind-the-scenes BPV is planning to continue operations so the season can start as soon as allowable. More than 1,100 children, ages 6-20, participated last year in the non-profit, all-volunteer league, which is offered regardless of financial need.
Registration remains open at active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196. The sign-up link, and more information about the program also is available at BPVBaseball.com.
For problems with registration, please contact Ron Johns at johnsronald@johndeere.com or 706-220-7286. Financial assistance also is available by contacting Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or 563-6768111.
BPV will continue to update families as more information and guidance is received from national, state and local health officials.
Moline Foundation announces spring grants
The Moline Foundation, headquartered in Moline, has announced the deadline for Quad-City non-profits to apply for spring grants.
Any non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in a seven-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson and McDonough Counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa are eligible to apply.
All application materials are due to The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, by 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, or must be postmarked by or on Friday, April 17. Emails or faxes will not be accepted.
One printed copy of the grant request must be submitted with: contact information for the lead grants person and the organization's name and address; contact information for the organization's board members; purpose and use of the funds requested, including a project budget; income and expense statement and balance sheet; and a copy of IRS 501-c-3 determination letter.
For more information, contact Claudia Meenan, director of Donor Services and Operations, at 309-736-3800, cmeenan@molinefoundation.org or molinefoundation.org.
