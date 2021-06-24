What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project starts
The Greenbrier Drive reconstruction has begun and will continue for approximately three months. During the project, from Davenshire Drive to Tanglefoot Lane, one-way traffic will be allowed northbound. No access will be allowed onto Greenbrier from Tanglefoot Lane. Southbound traffic will be detoured to South Hampton Drive until the project has been completed.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Iowa Credit Union Foundation announces name change for golf event
The Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF), the philanthropic arm of the Iowa Credit Union League (ICUL), has announced that the annual golf classic fundraiser event will now be called the, "Be the Light ICUF Golf Classic," in memory of Dale Owen.
Owen was the President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union in Bettendorf and served on the ICUF Board of Directors for nearly a decade including fulfilling the role of Board Chair for three years. Owen was a fierce credit union advocate who was truly dedicated to improving the financial lives of others. He exemplified the credit union philosophy of "people helping people," and encouraged others around him to be the light in service to others.
During this year's golf classic, almost 140 golfers and many generous sponsors helped the Foundation raise more than $50,000. The money raised will be used to fund a variety of scholarships, financial programming and grants for Iowans and Iowa credit unions.
For more information, visit www.IowaCreditUnionFoundation.org.
Part III of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project is in the design phase
The City of Bettendorf is in the design phase of Part III of the Forest Grove Drive Reconstruction Project.
This phase, which is being designed by HDR, will extend along Forest Grove Drive from just east of International Drive through the Middle Road intersection and will also include the reconstruction of Middle Road from north of Competition Drive to south of Forest Grove Drive.
The project is intended to bid at the end of 2021 with construction beginning in early 2022.
The estimated construction cost is $9.5 million with funding being provided in part by a Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant in the amount of $5.96 million. The remaining funds are being provided from within the City of Bettendorf’s Community Improvement Program.
The City and HDR have also developed a project website that can be found at www.forestgrovedrive.com. The website will serve as the primary source of information for the public during both design and construction. Items such as project plans and renderings, meeting dates, construction schedule, traffic staging and other related information will be provided as they become available.
For more information call 563-344-4055.
KidSight screening scheduled
A KidSight screening for children ages six months through kindergarten will be held at the Bettendorf Library 9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 26. A vision screening is a requirement for entering kindergarten. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The screening is a free service by the Iowa Lions and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Lions Club sponsoring blood drive
The Bettendorf Lions Club is sponsoring a blood donation from June 28 to July 3.
It will take place by individual appointments during regular hours at the blood donation centers of Impact Life in Davenport and Moline. All donors will receive a retail gift card.
For more information, contact Sara Newberry of the Lions Club at saralynnscakes@live.com or Sharee Hoegerl of Impact Life at shoegerl@impactlife.org
Bettendorf Movies in the Park schedule announced
During the month of June, the City of Bettendorf will host Movies in the Park. The movies will be shown on a large inflatable screen at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St. The movies will start at dusk. Admission is free and open to all ages. Participants should bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy a movie under the stars. Weather cancellations will be posted via Facebook on the Life Fitness Center and Bettendorf Parks and Recreation pages.
For more information, call 563-344-4111.
* Saturday, June 26: The War with Grandpa
Bettendorf Park Band announces 2021 summer concert series
The Bettendorf Park Band's summer season will kick off on Friday, June 11. The concert series will feature the Bettendorf Park Band as well as guest bands performing at the Bill Bowe Memorial Bandshell in Veteran's Memorial Park on the Fridays at 7:30 p.m. The concerts also feature an ice cream social.
The Bettendorf Park Band, directed by Brian Hughes and associate, Tom Knowles, is in its 53rd season performing concert band music free to the community.
June 25: Bettendorf Park Band with the ice cream social hosted by Bettendorf Presbyterian Church
July 2: Stars, Stripes and Saxophones with ice cream social hosted by Hand in Hand QC
Saturday, July 3: Bettendorf Park Band with ice cream social host needed
* This is part of Bettendorf's Independence Day celebration and will be followed by fireworks. Rain date will be Saturday, July 10.
July 9: Orion Community Band with the ice cream social hosted by Bettendorf Lions Club
July 16: Bettendorf Park Band with the ice cream social hosted by Grace Lutheran Church WELCA
July 23: Big River Brass Band with the ice cream social hosted by Big River Brass Band
July 30: Bettendorf Park Band's Favorites Concert with the ice cream social hosted by Davenport Village Lions Club Foundation
City of Bettendorf announces Fourth of July holiday schedule
The city of Bettendorf has announced departmental schedules for the Fourth of July holiday.
* City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 5
* Bettendorf Public Library will be closed Monday-Tuesday, July 4-5
* Family Museum will be closed on July 4 and open on July 5
* Life Fitness Center will be closed on July 4, open on July 5 with normal hours
* Splash Landing will be open on July 3 and July 4 until 5 p.m. and back to normal hours on July 5
* Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open from sunrise to sunset, weather permitting
* Palmer Grill will be open sunrise to 9 p.m.
* Transit will not operate on July 4
There is no change to the collection schedule. Garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be picked up beginning at 6 a.m. on residents' regular collection day. For more information, call 563-344-4088.
Bettendorf Fourth of July celebration plans announced
Once again the City of Bettendorf will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, music, entertainment, food and fireworks. After having canceled last year's event due to the pandemic, city officials have decided to bring back the festivities.….with a few changes.
This year, all the festivities, including the parade, festival and fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 3.
The parade will be held in downtown Bettendorf beginning at 10 a.m. The procession begins at the intersection of 23rd Street and State Street. It will go east on State Street, curve around to Grant Street, go west on Grant Street to 16th Street, turning south on 16th Street, east on State Street and ends at 21st Street. This year’s parade grand marshal is Phil Redington, former police chief.
Beginning on July 2 through July 3, Spruce Hills Drive will be closed from 18th Street to Cumberland Square Drive. Access to Cumberland Square businesses will be on Spruce Hills Drive near Azteca and also 18th Street.
On Saturday, July 3, the festival will begin at noon on Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square.
Fireworks will begin at dusk at Middle Park.
Residents who wish to participate in the 2021 Independence Parade can register by visiting the city's webpage or pick up a copy of the entry form at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.
Food vendor applications also can be found on the city's webpage. There will be no craft vendors at this year's festival.
For more information about Fourth of July events, visit the city's webpage at www.bettendorf.org.
Help the library plan for the future
The Bettendorf Public Library invites citizens to complete a brief survey that will help with program planning, now and into the future. Feedback is appreciated. to take the survey, visit http://bit.ly/bplprogramsurvey.
Support the Family Museum
The 2021 Birdies for Charity campaign is underway. Choose the Family Museum as your charity and funds donated will help the Family Museum host top-notch traveling exhibits, provide budget-friendly art classes and dance lessons and give kids the opportunity to play and imagine. Visit https://birdiesforcharity.com/donate.
Asbury Street Reconstruction
Continuing for approximately three months, Asbury Street between Tanglefoot Lane and New Lexington Drive will be reconstructed.
This area will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone.
The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Local CertaSite Serves team donates supplies to the Clinton Humane Society
CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced that the charitable giving arm, CertaSite Serves, has collected more than 4,400 animal supplies in a company-wide humane society donation drive.
The supplies were greatly needed as many shelters are at or near capacity and rely heavily on the community to provide the necessary care for the animals.
Locally, animal supplies were gathered by the companies Bettendorf and Fulton branches and donated to the Clinton Humane Society. During the drive the local branches received a generous donation of more than 1,900 items from the Nestlé Purina PetCare pet food production facility located in Clinton.
The donation drive ran from March 10 to April 15 with the original goal of collecting more than 100 total items at each of the 16 CertaSite branch locations, or an overall total of 1,000 items.
This is CertaSite Serves' third community initiative. Last year, the company collected more than 7,500 pounds of food and essential items in response to COVID-19. Over the 2020 holiday season, the company partnered with Toys for Tots and donated more than 1,000 toys to make the holidays a little brighter for kids.
BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open
The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.
BCSD kindergarten teachers use the workshop model to present grade-level curriculum. In the workshop model, the teacher presents a mini-lesson to model a learning strategy. Social skills are modeled and practiced during academics and playtime. Teachers provide opportunities for students to build social skills during math and literacy partner games. Students also learn teamwork as they design and build in science and social studies units. Snack, lunch, recess and centers are opportune times for students to interact with peers learning how to work together and compromise.
Before the first day of school, parents or guardians are required to provide:
* Immunizations.
* Physical and Lead Testing Results
* Dental Screening
* Vision Screening
Videos about the BCSD kindergarten program and how to register as well as more information are available on the district website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us or bit.ly/Bett-Kindergarten.
Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction
After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.
The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.
To learn more about Rivermont Collegiate, including taking part in a Virtual Open House, visit www.rivermontcollegiate.org.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.