What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf Transit continues suspension of fare collection
In light of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Scott County, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport Citibus will continue to suspend fare collection on fixed route and paratransit buses until further notice. This move comes as a result of the CDC recommendations to practice social distancing. It is recommend people avoid unnecessary travel and stay home when sick. The elimination of paper tickets, transfers and cash will eliminate additional contact between operators and passengers.
Riders in Bettendorf can find information at bettendorf.org.
Riders in Davenport can find information at cityofdavenportiowa.com.
Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a team effort, riders are asked to follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC, such as washing hands regularly and staying home when sick.
Fireworks ordinance reminder
The City of Bettendorf has issued a reminder that consumer fireworks were restricted to 2-11 p.m. Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.
Fireworks used outside of the approved dates and times will not be allowed and the offender is subject to a fine. The fines are as follows: first offense $250, second offense $400 and third or more offenses $625. Both adults and minors are subject to fines for violating the fireworks ordinance.
If fireworks are being used at a residence and the person responsible for setting off the fireworks does not come forward, the homeowner will be cited for Disorderly House, 5-5A-7 of the City Code, with a fine up to $625.
Sky lanterns are prohibited in the city of Bettendorf under the International Fire Code. Sky Lanterns, sometimes called floating lanterns, wishing lanterns or celebration lanterns, are airborne paper lanterns with a small candle or fuel cell that when lit, heats the air in the lantern making it rise. These are known to travel up to several miles from where they were released. If a sky lantern lands on a roof or on a combustible surface while it is still burning, it could ignite and cause a fire.
The fireworks ordinance will be strictly enforced by the Bettendorf Police Department.
For questions or concerns, contact Chief Keith Kimball at kkimball@bettendorf.org or 563-344-4020.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Stage 2 and 3 of the 18th Street Reconstruction: Continuing until approximately mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.
- Middle Road P.C. Concrete Rehabilitation: Continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive. The work will consist of full depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction. Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes. The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
- Middle Road Resurfacing: Middle Road will be under construction between Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road until July. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing with construction phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
- Pleasant Drive: Reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road continues. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months.
- Queens Drive: Reconstruction of Queens Drive between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive continues. Queens Drive will be closed and constructed in four stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue until the end of July.
