What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf Transit continues suspension of fare collection

In light of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in Scott County, Bettendorf Transit and Davenport Citibus will continue to suspend fare collection on fixed route and paratransit buses until further notice. This move comes as a result of the CDC recommendations to practice social distancing. It is recommend people avoid unnecessary travel and stay home when sick. The elimination of paper tickets, transfers and cash will eliminate additional contact between operators and passengers.

Riders in Bettendorf can find information at bettendorf.org.

Riders in Davenport can find information at cityofdavenportiowa.com.

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a team effort, riders are asked to follow the guidelines outlined by the CDC, such as washing hands regularly and staying home when sick.

Fireworks ordinance reminder

The City of Bettendorf has issued a reminder that consumer fireworks were restricted to 2-11 p.m. Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.