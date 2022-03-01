What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

March Brown Bag Lunch concert to feature Mo Carter

Throughout the month of March, the Bettendorf Public Library's popular Brown Bag Lunch series will offer a virtual concert featuring local musician Mo Carter.

Carter is known for her bold, soulful voice and charismatic stage presence. This St. Louis native turned Quad Cities' staple has a dynamic stable of unique acoustic originals as well as a wide range of creative covers. She also a member of Mo and Co., The Velies and a previous member of Busted Chandeliers.

The concert will be available via the library's YouTube channel. Viewers can find a ready link by visiting the library's website at www.bettendorflibrary.com.

No registration is required to access this online concert and viewing is free.

Art Talk will feature Carol Ehlers

On Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m., the Bettendorf Public Library will host a virtual Art Talk with Carol Ehlers. The presentation accompanies the Figge's current exhibition, "Simple Pleasures: The Art of Doris Lee."

Artists like Grant Wood, Thomas Hart Benton and John Stuart Curry may be familiar names in the American Scene style, however, this talk will offer an inside look into another of the genre's artists who happens to have local roots. Doris Lee, born in Aledo, Illinois, was one of the top female artists in the mid-1930s through the 1950s. Presenter, Carol Ehlers, will speak about Lee's work and style throughout her life.

The Lee art exhibit was organized by the Westmoreland Museum of American Art and will run at the Figge Art Museum through May 8.

The lecture will be accessible via GoToMeeting and registration is required in order to receive login information. Registrations can be made at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6195769 or by calling the Library at 563-344-4179.

Race to Inspire 5K to be held in May

Spurthi - The Inspire will host the Inspire to Move 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St. Bettendorf.

Spurthi - The Inspire is a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire people of all ages for an active, healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. The vision is to focus on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions of well being and aspiring to improve the overall health quotient.

The 5K Run/Walk will feature a scenic race course, race T-shirt and goodies, warmup with pre-race Bollywood Bhangra as well as Indian savories at the post-race party.

Each year a local partner is chosen to receive a portion of proceeds. This year's recipient will be the Robert Young Center.

Registration is $12 to $20. For more information or to register, visit https://www.spurthifitness.org.

BCSD accepting applications for 4-year-old preschool program

The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2022, are eligible to participate.

Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes.

For more information or to request an application, please call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.

LFC to hold spring cheer clinics

The Life Fitness Center has announced that it will hold, Little Poms, a fun clinic to introduce the very basic skills of cheerleading to area youth. Each week, participants will learn new cheers and practice ones they learned in previous weeks. Jumps and simple tumbling moves also will be taught. Clinics will be held on Saturday mornings at the Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf.

For information or to register, visit www.bettendorf.org/register.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

March 29

*Oasis in Space

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that will take the audience through the farthest reaches of space to show just how lucky we are to live on our very own oasis in the vast cosmos.

* Renaissance

This is an all ages show by BHS Production. The show will take participants back to the birth of modern science in the time called the renaissance.

April 19

* Sunstruck

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that explores the sun and its influence on life on Earth.

* Modeling the Solar System

This is an all ages show by Live Show that looks at a set of planets in the night sky and creates a model of the solar system based on the positions with respect to the horizon and other properties of the planets. This is a live show with audience participation.

May 24

* From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

* The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022

Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.

The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.

There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.

There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.

For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.

