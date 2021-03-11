What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

* To improve traffic flow while the Illinois-bound I-74 local detour is in place, the ramps at Middle Road will be re-striped to allow two left-turn lanes. Motorists should watch for new pavement markings and signs at Middle Road.

For further information, visit www.i74riverbridge.com or follow the I-74 Bridge Project on Facebook. For questions, call the Project Hotline at 866-474-4255.

State of the City Address goes virtual

The Bettendorf State of the City Address is an annual presentation given by the Mayor of Bettendorf to reflect on City accomplishments from the past year and to review plans for the future. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 State of the City Address was not held in person. Mayor Robert Gallagher recorded the address and it can be viewed by clicking on the link at http://archive.bettendorf.org/audio-video/2021/2021-State-of-the-City.mp4.

The video is also available through the City's webpage, www.bettendorf.org.

Fire department training being held