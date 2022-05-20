What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Golf outing to benefit Bettendorf High School sports

Bettendorf Athletic Boosters will host a golf outing on June 10 to support Bettendorf High School sports teams. First place wins $200 cash.

Shotgun start is at noon at Hidden Hills Golf Course, 4335 Indiana Ave, Bettendorf, with a social at 5 p.m. at Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf.

Tickets cost $80 for golf and social, $50 for golf only and $30 for the social, which includes dinner and draft beverages.

Registration is required by May 27 at bulldogboosters.org.

Sightseeing cruises signal the start of summer in LeClaire

The Riverboat Twilight opens for the 2022 season on Memorial Day weekend with 90 minute sightseeing cruises. Departures are at 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday from the dock located at 101 N. Front St. in LeClaire.

Fare costs $20, $12 for youth 3-14 years, and free for children 2 years and younger.

Make reservations at riverboattwilight.com.

Area high school artists featured in June exhibit

A Bettendorf High School student Malia Shinbori's artwork will be featured in the "Miles on the Brush," exhibition at Bereskin Gallery, 2967 State St., Bettendorf through June 16.

Shinbori was one of three high school artists to received the 2022 Brand-Boeshaar Scholarship from the Figge Art Museum. Works from the winning portfolios will be presented.

Summer concerts to begin in June

The Bettendorf Park Band will begin the outdoor summer concert series on June 3.

Adult musicians are welcome to join the band by attending rehearsals Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Rivermont Collegiate.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/departments/parks___recreation/bettendorf_park_band.php.

