What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family Museum to host Paint the Lot
Families of all artistic abilities are invited to Paint the Lot at the Family Museum on Saturday, Oct. 3. The event will run 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cost $50 per parking spot. Participants must register prior to event. All proceeds will go to the Family Museum Foundation.
During the event, families will be able to paint original designs to withstand Iowa winters and summers. Museum staff decided to bring this popular event back since it lends itself well to social distancing with being outside and having spots that are spaced far apart.
The museum will provide some supplies, but families are encouraged to bring paint if they have a specific design in mind. Interior house paint works well. Oil-based paint is not allowed. For more information or to register, call (563) 344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org/paint.
Trick-or-Treat scheduled
Bettendorf will hold Trick-or-Treat 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
School speed zone restriction
Bettendorf Police and the Engineering Department have worked together for the past two years to replace existing school zone speed signs. During this time, it was noted there were multiple school speed zones, with different restrictions throughout the city. Because of this, it was not uncommon for drivers to pass through multiple schools zones, with differing time restrictions, leading to confusion and non-compliance.
To alleviate the confusion, the city of Bettendorf has adopted a Standardized School Speed Zone Restriction, which is now in effect. The uniform school speed zone restriction is 25 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. when school is in session.
Mayor answers questions
Got a question for Mayor Bob Gallagher? Email it to MayorQuestions@bettendorf.org to be answered in an upcoming Ask Me Anything video segment on the City’s Facebook page.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Forest Grove Drive Closure from Middle Road to Criswell Street: Due to heavy rainfall, the planned closure of Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street has been delayed. The revised schedule has the closure beginning on Monday, Sept. 28 and continuing through Friday, Oct. 2. The work will consist of installing turn lanes into the new Forest Grove Elementary School, currently under construction. All local residents will have access, with the closure taking place immediately adjacent to the school property only. A detour for thru traffic will be in place, with all traffic detoured to Hopewell Avenue.
Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
