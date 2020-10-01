What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family Museum to host Paint the Lot

Families of all artistic abilities are invited to Paint the Lot at the Family Museum on Saturday, Oct. 3. The event will run 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cost $50 per parking spot. Participants must register prior to event. All proceeds will go to the Family Museum Foundation.

During the event, families will be able to paint original designs to withstand Iowa winters and summers. Museum staff decided to bring this popular event back since it lends itself well to social distancing with being outside and having spots that are spaced far apart.

The museum will provide some supplies, but families are encouraged to bring paint if they have a specific design in mind. Interior house paint works well. Oil-based paint is not allowed. For more information or to register, call (563) 344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org/paint.

Trick-or-Treat scheduled

Bettendorf will hold Trick-or-Treat 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

School speed zone restriction