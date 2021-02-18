What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Students currently in 7th grade will receive course selection materials during the school day on Thursday, March 4. Counselors will discuss the course selection process with the students at that time.

Students currently in 8th grade should have attended an incoming freshmen meeting this week. They will receive high school course selection materials during the school day on Thursday, Feb. 18. Counselors will discuss the course selection process with the students at that time.

If a student is currently enrolled in another school district, but plans to enroll at Pleasant Valley Junior High School for the 2021-2022 school year, please contact the junior high counseling office at 563-332-0202 to begin registration and course selection.

BCSD accepting applications for preschool program

The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.