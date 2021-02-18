What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf Public Library and Black Hawk College present resume building workshop
The Bettendorf Public Library and Black Hawk College are collaborating to support area job seekers. On Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m., Angela Striegel, the Coordinator of Career Planning and Placement at Black Hawk College, will share information and tips to help participants create or update a resume to share with employers. This free, virtual workshop has limited space and will take place via GoToMeeting.
This resume building event will cover topics such as basic resume writing skills, information that belongs on resumes, formatting tips and tricks and what employers look for on a resume. A question and answer opportunity will follow the presentation.
To register, call 563-344-4179 or visit https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__events.bettendorflibrary.com_event_4790386&d=DwIF-g&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=TPPtOzn7Vr6XXdmwq4Ulmc4mou-kP-qLUC5YaGCIdRU&m=RpoSS_y1APpnGA8QQima1EiD6eAjzglLHqUx4P1XQ_0&s=dzkpcJI0nLTHTwTpXk6mHvmXTH4LUS30l2OE5XAflJg&e=. They day before the workshop participants will receive an email with the GoToMeeting login information
Library sponsors live, online viewing of Harriet Beecher Stowe film
In recognition and celebration of Black History Month, the Bettendorf Public Library has partnered with Fourth Wall Films to present a virtual, live screening of, "Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe," at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18. This documentary will be presented via the Fourth Wall Films' Facebook page.
The film tells the story of how the events of Stowe's life led to the writing of the best-selling, anti-slavery novel, "Uncle Tom's Cabin."
Registration is encouraged to help the library track attendance. For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit bettendorflibrary.com.
PVJH prepares for 2021-2022 course selection
Parents of 6th grade students who will be entering 7th grade this fall are invited to attend a meeting in the Pleasant Valley Junior High School "A" gym. Course selection and course information will be provided to all sixth grade students at the elementary conferences. Students are encouraged to attend and learn about the junior high offerings.
Attendance is limited to two members per family (two adults or one adult and one student). Masks will be required.
Those who are not able to attend on the scheduled night, are asked to attend the virtual option. The schedule:
Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 5:30-6:15 p.m.: students currently attending Hopewell Elementary
Tuesday, Feb. 23 from 7-7:45 p.m.: students currently attending Cody/Bridgeview Elementary
Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 5:30-6:15 p.m.: students currently attending Pleasant View Elementary
Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 7-7:45 p.m.: students currently attending Riverdale Heights Elementary
Students currently in 7th grade will receive course selection materials during the school day on Thursday, March 4. Counselors will discuss the course selection process with the students at that time.
Students currently in 8th grade should have attended an incoming freshmen meeting this week. They will receive high school course selection materials during the school day on Thursday, Feb. 18. Counselors will discuss the course selection process with the students at that time.
If a student is currently enrolled in another school district, but plans to enroll at Pleasant Valley Junior High School for the 2021-2022 school year, please contact the junior high counseling office at 563-332-0202 to begin registration and course selection.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.