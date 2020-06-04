What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

14th Street: Water main replacement work has begun with 14th Street between Central Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard closed to through traffic. Southbound traffic will be detoured along Central Avenue to 15th Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured along Mississippi Boulevard to 15th Street. Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times. The intent is for local access to be provided from both the north and south ends of the work zone, however periodic closures of one end may be needed and traffic control will be adjusted accordingly. Work is expected to continue for approximately three weeks,