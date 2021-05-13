What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family Museum closing early
The Family Museum will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14, for staff training and the Imagination Studio will close at 1:30 p.m. that day.
Memorial Day schedule
* City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 31 in honor of the Memorial Day holiday.
* There will be no garbage collection services on Monday and all collection services including garbage, recycling, yard waste and bulky waste will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday, June 5.
* Transit will not operate on Memorial Day.
* Life Fitness Center, Family Museum and Bettendorf Public Library will be closed.
* Palmer Hills Golf Course will be open normal hours, sunrise to sunset. Palmer Grill, located at the golf course, will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Library to host Community Connections
The Bettendorf Public Library will host an event designed to explore community roots during the next edition of Community Connections. The virtual program, "George Davenport and the Founding of the Quad-Cities," will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20.
Local historian Gena Schantz will trace the many careers of George Davenport and examine how he adapted his talents to serve and foster the development of the communities that surrounded him. Registration is required for this free live event. for more information or to register, call 563-344-4179 or visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/4922449.
This event will take place virtually via GoToMeeting. Registered participants will receive an invitation and password to join the event. Community Connections is held on a monthly basis and seeks to provide participants with a look into the Quad-Cities' local culture and history.
Local businesses to host Memorial Day half marathon, 10K
The inaugural Quad-Cities Running Festival will take place Monday, March 31 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
Participants can choose either a half-marathon or 10K distance. The chip-timed races will begin at 7 a.m. with activities to also include a half-mile kids' run.
The race entry fee includes access to the Digs Bar and Grill post-race party, a free Crawford Brew Works runner-inspired brew, lunch, t-shirt, event cup, specialty cookie from Cookies and Dreams, a one-hour activity card to High5 and more. Those running the half marathon also will receive a finisher's medal.
A virtual option also will be available.
In-person packet pickup will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 27-28 at Fleet Feet in Davenport or noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex.
Virtual runners can either pick up packets on weekdays at Fleet Feet in Davenport, Monday-Friday, May 24-28 or have the packet mailed.
To comply with COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, runners/walkers will be divided into self-predicted pace timed corrals by 6:50 a.m., and runners/walkers will be required to wear mask/face coverings while in the corral until crossing the starting line.
To register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/QCRunningFestival. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/FleetFeetDavenport.
Cardboard Boat Regatta Race to be held in May
The 12th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta Race will be held Friday, May 14 at Bettendorf Middle Park Lagoon, 2014-2016 Parkway Drive. This will be the third competition in the Q-C High School Tech Challenge, a STEM challenge series with the top high school winning the traveling trophy and an individual winnin a top prize.
This year's theme for the event will be, "Superheroes," with teams encouraged to design and decorate boats accordingly. The boat with the best decorative design supporting the theme will receive a judges' award.
Preliminary schedule:
9-11:45 a.m.: High School Team Races
noon to 12:15 p.m.: Special Teacher/School Admin/STEM Professional Race Challenge
12:15 to 1:25 p.m.: Remaining teams compete followed by award ceremony
Golf Scramble May 22 to benefit Project Outrun
Project Outrun Iowa will host a golf scramble and after party to raise funds to benefit children in the Quad-City region who are battling pediatric cancer.
Project Outrun aims to empower children by designing custom Nike shoes to help them outrun cancer. It costs about $100 for each child to design a pair. Funds will be used to be able to serve more children.
The event will take place Saturday, May 22 at Short Hills Country Club, 2500 11th St., East Moline.
The 4-person team, best shot, scramble tournament will feature a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Entry is $300 per team ($75 per person). To register, email projectoutruniowa@gmail.com.
The after party festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include live music by Brian Skow, games, prizes and a cash bar and grill. The after party is free to the public and you do not need to participate in the golf event to attend. Donations to the organization are appreciated.
For more information, contact Anthony Long, director Project Outrun Iowa, at 563-579-4032 or visit projectoutrun.org.
Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation to hold For Sale by Owner Event
Friends of the Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at Faye's Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
This event features an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers) to sell these vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one location. The vehicles will only be displayed on Saturday and Sunday. All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.
Cost to rent a space is $25 for the first space and $10 per space for each additional space needed.
This event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds will be used to provide funding for educational and recreation programs as well as special projects sponsored by the Foundation.
For more information contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.
Senior Golf Cart Tours of Duck Creek Recreation Trail
The Friends of the Bettendorf Park Foundation will host tours of Bettendorf’s recreation trail on Monday, May 24. The event will consist of a tour of Bettendorf’s Duck Creek recreation trail from Palmer Hills Golf Course to Duck Creek Park and back.
Golf carts are provided by Palmer Hills Golf Course. Participants can drive the carts or operators will be provided. Stops will be made at several sites along the way. The tours will be approximately two hours round trip and will depart at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Parking is located at Palmer Hills Golf Course parking lot, 2999 Middle Road. There is no fee and liquid refreshments will be provided.
The tours are limited to no more than 70 people per tour. Reservations are required. Registrations, including online, phone and walk-ins will begin Tuesday, May 4. To register online, go to bettendorf.org/register. Deadline for registration is 4 p.m. Friday, May 21 or until full.
For more information, call Bettendorf Parks and Recreation at 344-4113.
Bettendorf Fourth of July celebration plans announced
Once again the City of Bettendorf will celebrate the Fourth of July with a parade, music, entertainment, food and fireworks. After having canceled last year's event due to the pandemic, city officials have decided to bring back the festivities.….with a few changes.
This year, all the festivities, including the parade, festival and fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 3.
The parade will be held in downtown Bettendorf beginning at 10 a.m. The festival will begin at noon on Spruce Hills Drive in front of Cumberland Square. Fireworks will begin at dusk at Middle Park.
Residents who wish to participate in the 2021 Independence Parade can register by visiting the city's webpage or pick up a copy of the entry form at Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.
Food vendor applications also can be found on the city's webpage. There will be no craft vendors at this year's festival.
For more information about Fourth of July events, visit the city's webpage at www.bettendorf.org.
Help the library plan for the future
The Bettendorf Public Library invites citizens to complete a brief survey that will help with program planning, now and into the future. Feedback is appreciated. to take the survey, visit http://bit.ly/bplprogramsurvey.
Join the Family Museum team
The Family Museum has an opening for a part-time position in the Guest Services Department. Hiring is done through the City of Bettendorf, please visit https://careers-bettendorf.icims.com/jobs/1385/job for complete listing.
Summer job openings
The Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department has announced openings for several different jobs this summer including summer camps or the team at Splash Landing. To view job openings or to apply online, visit www.bettendorf.org/jobs
Support the Family Museum
The 2021 Birdies for Charity campaign is underway. Choose the Family Museum as your charity and funds donated will help the Family Museum host top-notch traveling exhibits, provide budget-friendly art classes and dance lessons and give kids the opportunity to play and imagine. Visit https://birdiesforcharity.com/donate.
I-74 Bridge news
In an effort to help the I-74 Project Team share information concerning traffic changes due to the bridge construction the City of Bettendorf announced the following information.
There will be intermittent 5-10 minute traffic stops on Grant St./US 67 and Kimberly Road through the end of May while contractors work on new I-74 structures.
The intermittent traffic stops will take place:
On Grant St./US 67 between 12th St./Kimberly Road and the Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp on Kimberly Road between Mississippi Blvd. and Grant St.
For questions concerning this information, call the I-74 Project Hotline at 866-474-4255.
Asbury Street Reconstruction
Continuing for approximately three months, Asbury Street between Tanglefoot Lane and New Lexington Drive will be reconstructed.
This area will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone.
The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Public Notice to City of Bettendorf Property Owners: Sec 4-2-2. Destruction of Weeds
All owners and persons in possession or control of any lands within the city will:
(a) Prevent the growth of noxious weeds from reaching maturity or blooming by cutting or destroying same.
(b) Cut or destroy all grass, weeds, vines, brush or other growth when said growth exceeds ten (10) inches in height in all developed areas or within two hundred (200) feet of any developed area or urban street. In other areas of the city, all weeds, vines, brush or other growth shall be cut or destroyed when said growth exceeds two (2) feet. Natural areas, including but not limited to water ways or farmland, may exceed these established height limitations.
(c) Prevent any growth of grass, weeds, vines, brush or other plant material which constitutes a health, safety or fire hazard regardless of height.
Time for cutting grass, weeds and assessment of costs: The above mentioned ordinance is in effect from May 1 to November 1 of each year. If a property owner or person in possession of any lands in the City fails to destroy the grass, weeds, vines or brush as set out in this chapter, the Director of Community Development and designee will order the work done by private contractor(s), and the total cost and expenses of cutting or destroying the grass, weeds or growth shall be paid or assessed against the land as provided by law. Minimum Charge - $109.50.
No other notice will be provided.
For more information, contact Code Enforcement at 563-344-4064.
Hand in Hand's People with Purpose Program takes part in CPR training
As part of National Volunteer Week, Hand in Hand's People with Purpose program took part in a CPR training offered by Everyday Heroes.
People with Purpose is Hand in Hand's adult dayhab program that lets participants gain social engagement while getting involved with the Quad-Cities community and volunteering at a variety of area charities and organizations. People with Purpose fills the gap left after high school for young adults with disabilities, providing them with opportunities five days a week to be social, have fun, learn new skills, and make a positive impact on the community.
Hand in Hand wanted to do something special for National Volunteer Week and thought getting everyone CPR certified would be a perfect way to give back to the community.
Victoria Winters-Olson, with Everyday Heroes CPR Training, generously donated her time to teach People with Purpose.
To learn more about Hand in Hand's People with Purpose program visit www.handinhandqc.org/people-with-purpose. To learn more about Everyday Heroes visit their Facebook page at Everyday Heroes CPR- QCA.
Local CertaSite Serves team donates supplies to the Clinton Humane Society
CertaSite, a commercial fire protection and life safety company, announced that the charitable giving arm, CertaSite Serves, has collected more than 4,400 animal supplies in a company-wide humane society donation drive.
The supplies were greatly needed as many shelters are at or near capacity and rely heavily on the community to provide the necessary care for the animals.
Locally, animal supplies were gathered by the companies Bettendorf and Fulton branches and donated to the Clinton Humane Society. During the drive the local branches received a generous donation of more than 1,900 items from the Nestlé Purina PetCare pet food production facility located in Clinton.
The donation drive ran from March 10 to April 15 with the original goal of collecting more than 100 total items at each of the 16 CertaSite branch locations, or an overall total of 1,000 items.
This is CertaSite Serves' third community initiative. Last year, the company collected more than 7,500 pounds of food and essential items in response to COVID-19. Over the 2020 holiday season, the company partnered with Toys for Tots and donated more than 1,000 toys to make the holidays a little brighter for kids.
Bettendorf named Tree City USA
The City of Bettendorf was named a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. Bettendorf achieved this recognition by meeting the program's four requirements a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. This is the 26th consecutive year Bettendorf has been recognized as a Tree City USA.
For more information on the program, visit arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
BCSD 2021-2022 kindergarten registration open
The time to register kindergarten students in the Bettendorf Community School District for the 2021-2022 school year has officially begun. Families living in the district with children who will be five years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are invited to fill out the BCSD Kindergarten Registration form available on the district website www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us. Parents who don’t have technology access are welcome to call the neighborhood school office for support.
BCSD kindergarten teachers use the workshop model to present grade-level curriculum. In the workshop model, the teacher presents a mini-lesson to model a learning strategy. Social skills are modeled and practiced during academics and playtime. Teachers provide opportunities for students to build social skills during math and literacy partner games. Students also learn teamwork as they design and build in science and social studies units. Snack, lunch, recess and centers are opportune times for students to interact with peers learning how to work together and compromise.
Before the first day of school, parents or guardians are required to provide:
* Immunizations.
* Physical and Lead Testing Results
* Dental Screening
* Vision Screening
Videos about the BCSD kindergarten program and how to register as well as more information are available on the district website at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us or bit.ly/Bett-Kindergarten.
Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction
After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.
The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.
To learn more about Rivermont Collegiate, including taking part in a Virtual Open House, visit www.rivermontcollegiate.org.
BCSD accepting applications for preschool program
The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2021-2022 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2021, are eligible to participate.
Funding provided by the State of Iowa in support of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program allows children four years of age to be placed in local preschool programs. Families of preschoolers can receive preschool education at no charge for 10 hours per week with parents paying for the balance of the attendance time. The local preschools participating include Ready Set Grow Preschool, KinderCare Learning Center, Lourdes Preschool, Redeemer Preschool, St. John Vianney Preschool and Skip-A-Long Child Development Services.
Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes. For more information or to request an application, call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application form at bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.