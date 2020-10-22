What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Free yard waste pick up in Bettendorf

The City of Bettendorf will offer residents free yard waste pick up from Oct. 26 through Dec. 4. During this time, residents do not have to put yard waste stickers on the paper yard waste bags.

Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge during the same weeks. For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.

Library to host exclusive access to presidential event

From Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, the Bettendorf Public Library will offer admission to the time-traveling virtual presidential event, "The Political Lincoln: Honest Abe on Campaigns and Elections."

This program, part of Community Connections, will welcome Abraham Lincoln, as portrayed by Kevin Wood, describing his campaign and election experiences during his eventful career when the very destiny of the nation was at stake. Admission to the event will be available through the library’s website. No registration is required and the program is free.

For more information or admission to the program, visit bettendorflibrary.com.

Family Museum to hold Monster Mash in October