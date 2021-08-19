What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Doggy splash coming to Splash Landing
Gather your furry friends and get ready, because the 2021 Doggy Splash is coming to Splash Landing, 2220 23rd St., Bettendorf, on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Dogs may register for one weight class only with registration required in advance. One dog per owner. Times are as follows:
11-11:50 a.m.: dogs up to 50 lbs.
noon to 1 p.m.: dogs 51 lbs. and over (timeslot #1)
1:05-2:05 p.m.: dogs 51 lbs. and over (timeslot #2)
Dogs 51 lbs. and over may only swim in one of the two large dog timeslots.
Admission with a dog is $5, spectator admission is $2. Tickets may be purchased at www.bettendorf.org/register.
For more information call 563-344-4113.
Bettendorf Public Library Friends' Book Shop hours
The Friends' Book Shop located in the Bettendorf Public Library is open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/friends.
Family Museum looking to fill jobs
The Family Museum is currently looking to fill two full-time positions. The positions are Exhibit Coordinator and Social Media Coordinator. The museum is a department of City of Bettendorf. Information about these positions can be found by visiting the city’s website at https://bit.ly/3yuLUvA.
LeClaire selected for a chance to win dog park grant
LeClaire has been selected for a chance to win funds for a new dog park in the PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant contest. LeClaire is one of 30 finalists in the popular contest. To celebrate 10 years, PetSafe, a global leader in pet product solutions, will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 deserving communities.
Since introducing the program in 2011, the company has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States.
Finalists were chosen by a panel of judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project would have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park.
Now through Aug. 31 anyone over the age of 18 years, who lives within the U.S., can vote once per day, every day for a favorite community. Following the contest voting period, the five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance local dog parks.
For more information on the 2021 Bark for Your Park grant contest or to vote for LeClaire, visit barkforyourpark.com.
Bettendorf library job opening
The Bettendorf Public Library is currently looking for a part-time circulation services clerk.
For more information or to apply, visit https://careers-bettendorf.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1.
23rd Street reconstruction: Grant Street to State Street
This project has begun and will continue for approximately three months. during reconstruction 23rd Street will be closed to traffic between Grant Street and State Street. State Street and Grant Street will remain open to traffic at all times. Drivers should follow traffic control for the detour route around this area during construction. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Rivermont Collegiate announces tuition reduction
After serious research and discussion with families, outside community members and the board of trustees, Rivermont Collegiate, Bettendorf, has decided to reduce K-12 day student tuition to $12,290. Current tuition runs from $14,730 to $15,990. The hope is that this reduction in tuition will make a Rivermont education possible for more community members. The financial assistance program, helping qualified families beyond the tuition reduction, will continue to be in place.
The tuition reduction will not affect the quality of a Rivermont education. There will continue to be improvement on and expansion of offerings. Next year a dedicated K-5th-grade MakerSpace, a grades 6-12 maker shop, a competitive gaming club, an Academic Success Center, an Academic Coach and more high-interest electives in grades 6-12 will be added.
To learn more about Rivermont Collegiate, including taking part in a Virtual Open House, visit www.rivermontcollegiate.org.