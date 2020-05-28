What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Family Museum reopens with limited entry
The Family Museum open its doors to the public on Friday, May 22. New guidelines have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety of Museum staff and guests.
- Up to 75 guests will be permitted in the Museum at any given time.
- The Museum will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Guests are welcome to wear masks, but it is not required.
- Guests are asked to practice social distancing throughout their visit.
- Food and strollers are not permitted.
- Family Museum staff will clean areas of the gallery throughout the day. Some areas may close for short periods of time for staff to change out props and clean surfaces.
- Guests are encouraged to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and stay home if they feel sick or have any symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
“We would like to thank our guests for their understanding. These guidelines are in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors. We are very excited to open our doors again!” said museum director Kim Kidwell.
Bettendorf begins to reopen
The City of Bettendorf has begun the process of reopening some of the city departments, amenities and facilities. As places start to reopen, please remember that it is important to keep practicing social distancing, washing hands for 20 seconds, consider wearing a mask when in close proximity of others, and if you are not feeling well, please stay home.
Even though some facilities and buildings are reopening, it won’t be the same as before COVID-19. Please read the guidelines for each department as there are a separate set of rules for each department and it is important that citizens follow these rules when visiting City buildings or taking part in City events.
For specific hours and guidelines, call 563-344-4000 or visit bettendorf.org/egov/apps/document/center.egov?view=item;id=10349.
Note: This information is from May 22 so some of it may have changed.
- Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex will continue to allow limited access to the entrance of the Public Works/ City Hall Annex facility until further notice.
- The Bettendorf Public Library will be open for limited onsite public services.
- The Life Fitness Center is allowing limited member-only usage. There will be no guest drop-ins at this time.
- The Community Center has reopened. Only groups of 10 or less will be allowed per rental party. This policy will be strictly enforced. Renters who do not abide by this policy will be asked to cancel the rental and leave the premises without refund or credit. No exceptions will be made.
- Palmer Hills Golf Course is open, with limited tee times. The course will continue to allow single rider carts upon request at no additional cost. Reservations are required. Palmer Grill is open for dine-in or carryout.
- Currently, parks and trails remain open, but all patrons must adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and remain 6 feet apart.
Continued closures, suspensions and cancellations
- Bettendorf City Hall building will continue to be closed to the public. This closure will be in effect until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Check payments for city utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Credit card payments also can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.
- Bettendorf Police Department continues to be closed to the public until further notice with the front lobby area remaining open 24 hours a day in the event of an emergency or if there is a need to speak to an officer. Citizens can simply pick up the lobby phone to be connected to police dispatch. For more information or routine police business, call the non-emergency number at 563-344-4015 ext. 9.
- All door-to-door solicitation continues to be suspended until further notice. The city will offer all licensed solicitors a prorated refund of their license or an extension of their license for the period of time in which this suspension is in place.
- All garage sales, yard sales and other substantially similar activities continue to be suspended.
- The purchase and renewal of dog licenses continue to be suspended until Sept. 1, 2020. For more information, call 563-344-4000.
- The Parks and Recreation's Spring Senior Cart Tour and For Sale By Owner events have been canceled.
- The following parks and playgrounds will continue to remain closed to the public until further notice: Crow Creek Dog Park, Crow Creek Skate Park and the tennis and pickleball courts at Kiwanis Park and Middle School as well as all playgrounds located in city parks.
- The Quad-Cities Transit Systems, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (Metro), Davenport (CitiBus) and Bettendorf continue to have suspended fare collection on fixed route and paratransit buses.
Riders in Illinois can find up to date information on service at MetroQC.com/covid19.
Riders in Davenport can find information at cityofdavenportiowa.com.
Riders in Bettendorf can find information at bettendorf.org
Food pantries continue to be offered
Churches United of the Quad-Cities Area is offering two food pantries within the city of Bettendorf.
St. James Lutheran Church Food Pantry, located at 1705 Oak St., Bettendorf, serves residents living west of 18th Street to the Davenport border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. and Thursday mornings 9-11 a.m.
Bettendorf Ecumenical Food Pantry serves residents living east of 18th Street to the LeClaire border, from the river to I-80. The pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 9-11 a.m. and Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m. The pantry is located at the back of the Bettendorf Community Center at 2204 Grant St. with the entrance located off the back parking lot.
Anyone in need of free food during this time of crisis can bring an ID to the appropriate pantry.
Free meals for children offered
While schools remain closed the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of Central Avenue and look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
- Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of 18th Street. Look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
All food is grab and go and allows for line up in a vehicle in the school parking lot. Participants are asked to stagger arrival times to avoid congestion. Staff will direct traffic, come and ask the number of meals requested and then deliver the meals to the vehicle. Please do not exit the vehicle.
Children 18 years and younger will receive a bag lunch as well as the next day's breakfast. No food will be consumed on-site.
Food is being stored and prepared following local Health Department and Federal USDA guidelines and regulations. All foods are intended to be consumed immediately or refrigerated within two hours of pickup. Refrigerated items should be discarded within three days.
For residents without transportation, who would like children to receive meals, contact Miryam Stone, Outreach Coordinator at 563-468-3715.
For additional information, contact Kayla Leu, Director of Nutrition Services, at kleu@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
14th Street closure: 14th Street between Central Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard was closed Tuesday for about three weeks for water main replacement work. Southbound traffic will be detoured along Central Avenue to 15th Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured along Mississippi Boulevard to 15th Street. Local access will be provided for residents and businesses at all times. The intent is for local access to be provided from both the north and south ends of the work zone, however periodic closures of one end may be needed and traffic control will be adjusted accordingly. The schedule for this work is weather dependent. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Middle Road Resurfacing: On May 26, the Middle Road resurfacing project was scheduled to begin. Middle Road will be under construction between Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road until July. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing with construction phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
- Pleasant Drive: Reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road continues. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months.
- Queens Drive: Reconstruction of Queens Drive between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive continues. Queens Drive will be closed and constructed in four stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue until the end of July.
- Hopewell Avenue Phase Two: Phase 2 of the Hopewell Avenue extension project continues. As a result Hopewell Avenue will be closed east of Remington Road to Criswell Street. Traffic can use either Forest Grove Drive or Crow Creek Road for access to Criswell Street until this work has been completed. Construction is expected to last until approximately the end of May.
- 18th Street: Stage 1 of the 18th Street construction will continue until the end of May. The intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed to replace water main, storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection. Construction also will include approximately 400 feet of pavement reconstruction on Central Avenue east and west of the 18th Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until this work has been completed.
LeClaire Library open for curbside pick up
The LeClaire Community Library has reopened for curbside pick up for LeClaire Library cardholders.
Cardholders can place holds online, park on Wisconsin Street and call when they arrive.
For more information about the process, patrons can call 563-289-6007 or visit leclairelibrary.org.
Garbage/Recycling information
As things begin to reopen, the city of Bettendorf has announced that the city will begin all sanitation collection services at 6 a.m. This will include garbage, recycling, bulky waste and yard waste collections services. Citizens should be sure to set solid waste and recycling carts out the night before at the regular collection point to avoid missed pickup.
Bulky waste refers to large garbage items that are too heavy to be lifted by one person and too large to fit in a garbage cart. This includes items such as furniture, appliances, tires and electronic waste.
In addition, the city began yard waste collection at the beginning of April. The city collects yard waste every week from April 1 through December 1 on residents' regular garbage collection day. Yard waste which includes grass clippings, leaves and garden waste must be bagged in two-ply kraft paper bags.
Additional tips for bagged and bundled yard waste collection:
- Each yard waste bag cannot weigh more than 50 pounds
- All tree trimmings and branches must be bundled with twine and rope, and not weigh more than 50 pounds per bundle
- Branches must be no larger than 6 inches in diameter
- Bundles should be no more than 18 inches in diameter
- The burning of leaves and other yard waste is prohibited by city ordinance
For more information, call 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email pubworks@bettendorf.org.
Bettendorf codes for spring, summer
As the weather gets warmer the city of Bettendorf would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of some imnportant city codes.
- Weeds are required to be cut when growth exceeds 10 inches in height in developed areas or within two hundred feet of developed areas or urban streets.
- Grass clippings should not be left on the sidewalk or in the street.
- All trees, plants and shrubs on private property must not interfere with the public, city departments or franchised utilities use of public property or right of way. Overgrowth over sidewalks must be maintained at 8 ft. by the property owner. Overgrowth over streets must be maintained at 15 ft. by the property owner.
For more information on these and other city codes, visit bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4064 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!