What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

LeClaire Library closed due to COVID-19 concerns
The LeClaire Community Library is closed to the public until further notice because the present health emergency.
Holds may no longer be picked up and patrons should use the book drop for all returned items. Patrons are asked to use good judgement about returning items. All overdue fines through May 18 will be forgiven.
The public can call the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with questions about online resources or reference requests. The direct line is 563-289-6007.
LeClaire Library card holders can access online resources and download e-books and e-audiobooks through the website leclairelibrary.org.
For updates and changes during this changing situation visit the library's Facebook page or the website.
City Annex building closed
The Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex facility remains open for business but will only be allowing the public limited access to the facility until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and the staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:
Public Works Director: 563-344-4055 bschmidt@bettendorf.org
Operations: 563-344-4088 khatfield@bettendorf.org
Community Development: 563-344-4100 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Engineering: 563-344-4055 bmorlok@bettendorf.org
Building Permits: 563-344-4074 building@bettendorf.org
Right-of-Way Permits: 563-344-4055
Bettendorf City Hall building closed
On March 24 the Bettendorf City Hall building closed to the public. This closure will be in effect until further notice but even though the building is closed the office is still open for business. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes at 563-344-4000, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Check payments for City utility bills can be placed in the drop box in the City Hall parking lot, 1609 State St. Credit card payments also can be made 24 hours a day by phone at 563-344-4000 or online at municipalonlinepayments.com/bettendorfia.
For more information or to make an appointment, call or send an email to one of the following numbers:
Administration: 563-344-4013 mspencer@bettendorf.org
City Administrator: 563-344-4007 dploehn@bettendorf.org
Human Resources: 563-344-4009 krichlen@bettendorf.org
Public Information Officer: 563-344-4033 lhaldeman@bettendorf.org
Economic Development: 563-344-4060 jreiter@bettendorf.org
Parks and Recreation: 563-344-4113 ymoen@bettendorf.org
Bettendorf police department to leave front lobby open
While most of the Bettendorf Police Department has been closed to the public until further notice the front lobby area will remain open 24 hours a day in the event of an emergency or if there is a need to speak to an officer. Citizens can simply pick up the lobby phone to be connected to police dispatch.
For more information or routine police business, call the non-emergency number at 563-344-4015 ext. 9.
Bettendorf to remove all payment processing fees
To help prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Bettendorf is recommending that all payments for city services be made online or by phone. To facilitate this effort the City has removed all payment processing fees for the foreseeable future as well as suspending all late fees associated with the billing of city services including sewer, stormwater and garbage charges.
If residents or business owners are facing financial difficulties as a result of this crisis and are having issues making a payment on a City of Bettendorf utility bill, please call 563-344-4114 or email ahenze@bettendorf.org.
BPV Youth Baseball announces adjustments
Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley Youth Baseball has announced the suspension of all league activities requiring face-to-face contact. This suspension is in accordance with this week's announcement that Iowa schools are canceling all activities until Monday, April 13 because of coronavirus concerns and a similar precautionary shutdown by the Bettendorf Park Board programs.
Currently, player evaluations and the BPV Coaches Clinic have been postponed and practices will be delayed until at least April 13. The hope is to start playing games on Monday, May 4 for all divisions except the Seniors (ages 15-20) which will start two weeks later.
Behind-the-scenes BPV is planning to continue operations so the season can start as soon as allowable. More than 1,100 children, ages 6-20, participated last year in the non-profit, all-volunteer league, which is offered regardless of financial need.
Registration remains open at active.leagueone.com/Olr/Pages/Welcome.aspx?ClubId=14196. The sign-up link, and more information about the program also is available at BPVBaseball.com.
Families can help BPV plan for the correct number of teams and children by registering between now and April 1. Refunds are available, if needed, but space always is limited after April 1 for any late sign-ups. Senior sign-ups are due by the April 19 player's meeting.
For problems with registration, please contact Ron Johns at johnsronald@johndeere.com or 706-220-7286. Financial assistance also is available by contacting Steve Tappa at tappasteve@gmail.com or 563-6768111.
BPV will continue to update families as more information and guidance is received from national, state and local health officials.
Nominees sought for
July 4th parade marshal
The City of Bettendorf is currently seeking nominations for this year's 4th of July Parade grand marshal.
Nominees must have made significant contributions to Bettendorf's quality of life either in the areas of civic or social services, humanitarianism or through personal achievements such as athletics or the arts.
Nominees must be a current or long-time past resident or have brought some distinction to Bettendorf. They also must be willing and available to serve as grand marshal on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Previous nominees, who have not been selected, may be nominated again.
Send the nominee's name, contact information and a short biography to Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 or to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org. The deadline for nominations is Friday, April 3.
For more information, call 563-344-4033.
U.S. Congressmen
seeks local artists
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, has announced that high school students in Iowa's Second Congressional District may now submit their original artwork for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
The annual competition is hosted by the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize talented young artists from across the nation. The winning student from each district is invited to Washington, D.C. for a reception held in their honor and will have their artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
The overall winner will be chosen by the public through an online vote. The artist will receive two round trip tickets to Washington, D.C. to attend the reception and unveiling (all other expenses must be covered by the winner).
All entries must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, April 3. For details on submitting art work, visit loebsack.house.gov/uploadedfiles/art_contest_submission_list_2020.pdf. For more information, students or teachers should contact Rob Sueppel at 319-351-0789 or by email at Robert.Sueppel@mail.house.gov.
Moline Foundation
announces spring grants
The Moline Foundation, headquartered in Moline, has announced the deadline for Quad-City non-profits to apply for spring grants.
Any non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization in a seven-county region including Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson and McDonough Counties in Illinois and Scott County in Iowa are eligible to apply.
All application materials are due to The Moline Foundation offices at 1601 River Drive, Suite 210, Moline, by 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, or must be postmarked by or on Friday, April 17. Emails or faxes will not be accepted.
One printed copy of the grant request must be submitted with: contact information for the lead grants person and the organization's name and address; contact information for the organization's board members; purpose and use of the funds requested, including a project budget; income and expense statement and balance sheet; and a copy of IRS 501-c-3 determination letter.
For more information, contact Claudia Meenan, director of Donor Services and Operations, at 309-736-3800, cmeenan@molinefoundation.org or molinefoundation.org.
