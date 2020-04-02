What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LeClaire Library closed due to COVID-19 concerns

The LeClaire Community Library is closed to the public until further notice because the present health emergency.

Holds may no longer be picked up and patrons should use the book drop for all returned items. Patrons are asked to use good judgement about returning items. All overdue fines through May 18 will be forgiven.

The public can call the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for assistance with questions about online resources or reference requests. The direct line is 563-289-6007.

LeClaire Library card holders can access online resources and download e-books and e-audiobooks through the website leclairelibrary.org.

For updates and changes during this changing situation visit the library's Facebook page or the website.

City Annex building closed

The Bettendorf Public Works/City Hall Annex facility remains open for business but will only be allowing the public limited access to the facility until further notice. Many city services can be accessed over the phone or online and the staff is happy to help citizens with questions or service changes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.