What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bereskin Gallery announces new exhibit and summer camps

Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy opened a new exhibit, "Dialogues Within," by Philip Laber on March 1. The exhibit will run through April 27.

Laber, of Maryville, Missouri, was the chair of the art department of Northwest Missouri State University. An experimental printmaker, painter and photographer, who retired in the summer of 2016 to become a full-time artist, he has displayed his art all over the country and abroad.

This exhibit will showcase 17 of his latest acrylic paintings.

The gallery is accepting registration for 33 weekly summer camps for kids as well as for 12 adult summer classes.

Youth camps feature themes such as clay, cooking, painting, 3D printing and more. Camps run for several days during the week.

There also are a wide range of classes for adults including, "Perspective for Beginners," Raku workshops and "The Art of Animation."

for more information, to view a complete listings of camps and classes or to register, visit bereskinartgallery.com or call 563-508-4630.

Race to Inspire 5K to be held in May

Spurthi - The Inspire will host the Inspire to Move 5K beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St. Bettendorf.

Spurthi - The Inspire is a non-profit organization with a mission to inspire people of all ages for an active, healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. The vision is to focus on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual dimensions of well being and aspiring to improve the overall health quotient.

The 5K Run/Walk will feature a scenic race course, race t-Shirt and goodies, warmup with pre-race Bollywood Bhangra as well as Indian savories at the post-race party.

Each year a local partner is chosen to receive a portion of proceeds. This year's recipient will be the Robert Young Center.

Registration is $12 to $20. For more information or to register, visit https://www.spurthifitness.org.

BCSD accepting applications for 4-year-old preschool program

The Bettendorf Community School District is now accepting preschool applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Children who will be four years old on or before Sept. 15, 2022, are eligible to participate.

Bettendorf Community School District provides preschool classrooms at Grant Wood Elementary School, Mark Twain Elementary School and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Children that meet economic eligibility criteria are given preference in the BCSD public school preschool classes.

For more information or to request an application, please call Joyce Meyer at 563-359-3681, email jmeyer@bettendorf.k12.ia.us or download a preschool application at www.bettendorf.k12.ia.us/services/student-services/preschool.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

March 29

*Oasis in Space

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that will take the audience through the farthest reaches of space to show just how lucky we are to live on our very own oasis in the vast cosmos.

* Renaissance

This is an all ages show by BHS Production. The show will take participants back to the birth of modern science in the time called the renaissance.

April 19

* Sunstruck

This is an all ages show by Professional Production that explores the sun and its influence on life on Earth.

* Modeling the Solar System

This is an all ages show by Live Show that looks at a set of planets in the night sky and creates a model of the solar system based on the positions with respect to the horizon and other properties of the planets. This is a live show with audience participation.

May 24

* From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

* The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

