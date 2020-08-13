What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

For Sale By Owner event scheduled

Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Faye’s Field’s parking lot, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.

Cost per space is $25 for the first space, and $10 per space for each additional space needed.

This is an opportunity for owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats, and motor homes, including 5th wheels and other pull behind campers, to sell their vehicles at one community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying these vehicles will be able to view multiple vehicles at one time and location.

The vehicles will be displayed in the parking lot during the hours of the sale. All transactions are private between the buyer and the seller.

The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide funding for educational and recreation programs and special projects sponsored by the Foundation.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Parks and Recreation Department at 563-344-4464.

Bicycle safety citations