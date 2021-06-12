What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf Natural Resources Committee looking for volunteers
The BNRC seeks volunteers to remove invasive phragmites at Pigeon Creek Park. Two sessions will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19 and Thursday, June 24.
Gloves, trash bags and loppers will be provided. Volunteers are highly encouraged to wear muck boots or hip waders, long pants and sleeves, closed toed shoes and to bring water, wear bug spray, sunscreen and a hat. No previous experience is necessary. Individuals under the age of 18 must have adult supervision.
Registration for the June 19 event is open until June 17 at http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/pigeon-creek-park-phragmites-removal-june-19-2021
Registration for the June 24 event is open until June 22 at http://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/pigeon-creek-park-phragmites-removal-part-2-june-24-2021
For more information, email Steve Gustafson at iowagus@hotmail.com.
Comic Book convention comes to Bettendorf
The Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Road, Bettendorf. Admission for the public is free. The day will feature dealers from four states specializing in comic books new and old, toys and related collectibles. Participants also can bring old comic books for dealers to buy. For more information, call 309-657-1599.
KidSight screening scheduled
A KidSight screening for children ages six months through kindergarten will be held at the Bettendorf Library 9-11 a.m., Saturday, June 26. A vision screening is a requirement for entering kindergarten. Children must be accompanied by a parent. The screening is a free service by the Iowa Lions and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Lions Club sponsoring blood drive
The Bettendorf Lions Club is sponsoring a blood donation from June 28 to July 3.
It will take place by individual appointments during regular hours at the blood donation centers of Impact Life in Davenport and Moline. All donors will receive a retail gift card.
For more information, contact Sara Newberry of the Lions Club at saralynnscakes@live.com or Sharee Hoegerl of Impact Life at shoegerl@impactlife.org
Bettendorf Movies in the Park schedule
Bettendorf hosts Movies in the Park on a large inflatable screen at Veterans' Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St, starting at dusk. Admission is free. Participants should bring a lawn chair or a blanket, weather cancellations will be posted via Facebook on the Life Fitness Center and Bettendorf Parks and Recreation pages.
For more information, call 563-344-4111.
* Saturday, June 19: Sonic The Hedgehog
Bettendorf Park Band
The Bettendorf Park Band, directed by Brian Hughes and associate, Tom Knowles, is in its 53rd season performing concert band music free to the community.
June 18: CASI New Horizons Band with the ice cream social hosted by Friends of the People of Haiti