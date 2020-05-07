What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf has announced that they will be selling COVID Can't Stop Us/Bettendorf Strong bracelets with 100 percent of all profits going to the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support the COVID-19 recovery efforts. Bracelets are available for $1 each, in youth and adult sizes and can be purchased at K&K True Value Hardware.

If your business is currently open and would like to sell these bracelets, please contact Denice Enfield at 563-344-4526.

Bettendorf School District providing free meals for children

While schools remain closed the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:

* Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf

Use the entrance off of Central Avenue and look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"

*Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road., Bettendorf

Use the entrance off of 18th Street. Look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"