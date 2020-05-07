What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Pleasant Valley schools accepting enrollment for 2020-2021 school year
On May 1, the Pleasant Valley School District began accepting enrollment for the new school year.
Families must register online and pay school fees by Friday, May 15, for all students returning to Pleasant Valley schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
If a student will not be returning to a Pleasant Valley school for the next school year, please notify the school office.
To begin online registration, participants should log into the Parent Portal Account located at campus.pleasval.k12.ia.us/campus/portal/parents/pleasantvalley.jsp.
If you do not have an account or do not remember the password, please call the Administration Center at 563-332-5550.
Please note that online registration must be accessed from the portal website link above; it is not available through the portal mobile app.
Once logged in, click the link for "More" on the left and then select "Online Registration" followed by "Click here to go to Existing Student Registration."
Participants can then follow the prompts and be sure to click the "Submit" button when complete.
Students also must pay schools fees. To pay online, visit pleasval.revtrak.net/Infinite-Campus/#/list. Cash or checks, made payable to Pleasant Valley Community School District, can be mailed to the student's school building.
For more information, call 563-332-5550.
Hopewell Avenue Extension Phase 2 has begun
On April 22, Bettendorf began Phase 2 of the Hopewell Avenue extension project. As a result Hopewell Avenue will be closed east of Remington Road to Criswell Street. Traffic can use either Forest Grove Drive or Crow Creek Road for access to Criswell Street until this work has been completed. Construction is expected to last until approximately the end of May.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
18th Street construction has begun
Stage 1 of the 18th Street construction has begun and is scheduled to continue until the end of May. The intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed to replace water main, storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection. Construction also will include approximately 400 feet of pavement reconstruction on Central Avenue east and west of the 18th Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until this work has been completed. The completion of the construction depends on the weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
COVID bracelets for sale
Bettendorf has announced that they will be selling COVID Can't Stop Us/Bettendorf Strong bracelets with 100 percent of all profits going to the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support the COVID-19 recovery efforts. Bracelets are available for $1 each, in youth and adult sizes and can be purchased at K&K True Value Hardware.
If your business is currently open and would like to sell these bracelets, please contact Denice Enfield at 563-344-4526.
Bettendorf School District providing free meals for children
While schools remain closed the Bettendorf Community School District will continue to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following school sites:
* Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of Central Avenue and look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
*Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road., Bettendorf
Use the entrance off of 18th Street. Look for the yellow sign that reads, "Meal Pickup Entrance"
All food is grab and go and allows for line up in a vehicle in the school parking lot. Participants are asked to stagger arrival times to avoid congestion. Staff will direct traffic, come and ask the number of meals requested and then deliver the meals to the vehicle. Please do not exit the vehicle.
Children 18 years and younger will receive a bag lunch as well as the next day's breakfast. No food will be consumed on-site.
Food is being stored and prepared following local Health Department and Federal USDA guidelines and regulations. All foods are intended to be consumed immediately or refrigerated within two hours of pickup. Refrigerated items should be discarded within three days.
For residents without transportation, who would like children to receive meals, contact Miryam Stone, Outreach Coordinator at 563-468-3715.
for additional information, contact Kayla Leu, Director of Nutrition Services, at kleu@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
