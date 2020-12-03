What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Dog tags available
City dog tags for 2021 became available Nov. 16 and can be purchased at City Hall, 1609 State Street and the annex at 4403 Devils Glen Road.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Tags are $3 for dogs that are spayed/neutered, $25 for dogs that are not. Bring the most current rabies certificate for each dog and verification the dog is spayed or neutered.
For questions concerning dog tags, call 563-344-4000.
Bettendorf Police Department presents Angel Tree
The Bettendorf Police Department and CASI presents the 2020 Angel Tree, which benefits homebound seniors.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the public can go to the Bettendorf Police Department lobby, 1609 State St. and pick an angel from the tree.
The angel ornament will have the name of a senior and their need this holiday season.
Purchase the items and return them, with the ornament, to the police department by Dec. 9. Gifts should not be wrapped and will be personally delivered before Christmas.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, if you cannot come to the police department but wish to participate, contact Officer Cristina Thomas at cthomas@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-2456.
Library opening book shop
In place of the semi-annual book sale, the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library have opened a book shop in the former cafe area of the library.
The shop will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 11 a.m, to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The shop will initially sell novels and paperback books at $1 and children’s, chapter and teen books at $0.25 to $0.50 each. Magazines will also be on sale in the shop for $0.20.
All proceeds will be used to support Library programs. Masks will be required and no more than 10 customers may be in the shop at any time.
For more information call 563-344-4175.
Bettendorf Police Department collects toys
The Bettendorf Police Department will host a toy drive with all toys donated benefitting the children of local active and inactive military families in need through Operation Toy Soldier. Donation barrels will be in the lobby of the police station located at 1609 State St. through Friday, Dec. 11. The lobby will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays. Toys should be new and do not need to be wrapped.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, this year’s Pack-a-Police Car (and Fire Truck) Toy Drive has been canceled.
Ascentra accepting scholarship entries
The competition is underway for the Ascentra Credit Union Scholarship Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
A total of $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 10 Ascentra members to help offset the costs of attending a college or university or even trade school. Scholarships are awarded as follows:
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school students planning to enter college.
Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to non-traditional students age 19 or older planning to attend higher education.
This unique competition allows members to keep applying every year they are enrolled in an accredited institution of higher learning.
All applicants are judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "Credit Unions abide by the principals that foster community (people helping people). What do you think individuals can do to foster unity in their communities?”
The Ascentra Scholarship Competition deadline is Feb. 28, 2021.
To learn about other scholarship opportunities, applications and official rules, visit Ascentra.org/scholarships or any Ascentra branch.
Bettendorf library offers curbside pickup
During this time of social distancing, Bettendorf Public Library patrons don’t have to worry about coming into the library to pick up holds. Instead items can be picked up through a curbside service. The following are the steps to follow:
1. Place a hold online or by calling the Information Desk at 563-344-4179.
2. Receive notification that the hold is available for pick-up.
3. Call 563-344-4175 to schedule a time for pick up.
4. Items will be ready for grab and go, keeping everyone at a safe distance.
Free yard waste pick up in Bettendorf
The City of Bettendorf will offer residents free yard waste pick up through Dec. 4. During this time, residents do not have to put yard waste stickers on the paper yard waste bags.
Residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave. for no charge during the same weeks. For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.
Fall and winter city event cancellations
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation or postponement of many events including several fall and winter events in Bettendorf.
The following is a current list of cancellations: Winterfest, Tis the Season Senior Holiday event and 2021 Citizen Police Academy.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Greenbrier Drive Reconstruction (Spruce Hills Drive to Davenshire Drive): Work for the Greenbrier Drive reconstruction project that requires one-way traffic, southbound only, for the duration of the project has begun. There will be no access allowed onto Greenbrier Drive from Spruce Hills Drive. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Westmar Drive until the project has been completed in approximately three months.
Grant Street/US 67 Exit Closure on Eastbound I-74: The last exit to Iowa (Exit 4 Grant Street/US 67) on eastbound I-74 continues to be closed. To get to Grant Street/US 67, eastbound I-74 traffic must exit at Middle Road (Exit 3) and take southbound Kimberly Road. For motorists heading to Illinois, traffic on eastbound I-74 will be shifted just south of Middle Road to the newly constructed westbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern separated by concrete barriers. Traffic will shift back to the eastbound lanes to continue on the existing eastbound bridge. Eastbound I-74 on-ramps at Middle Road, Grant Street/US 67 and State Street will remain open. These traffic pattern changes are anticipated to continue through late 2020. For more information, call 866-474-4255 or email i74riverbridge@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!