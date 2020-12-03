What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Library opening book shop

In place of the semi-annual book sale, the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library have opened a book shop in the former cafe area of the library.

The shop will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and 11 a.m, to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

The shop will initially sell novels and paperback books at $1 and children’s, chapter and teen books at $0.25 to $0.50 each. Magazines will also be on sale in the shop for $0.20.

All proceeds will be used to support Library programs. Masks will be required and no more than 10 customers may be in the shop at any time.

For more information call 563-344-4175.

Bettendorf Police Department collects toys

The Bettendorf Police Department will host a toy drive with all toys donated benefitting the children of local active and inactive military families in need through Operation Toy Soldier. Donation barrels will be in the lobby of the police station located at 1609 State St. through Friday, Dec. 11. The lobby will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays. Toys should be new and do not need to be wrapped.