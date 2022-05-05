What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Lions Club celebrates Earth Day

To commemorate Earth Day the Bettendorf Lions Club in cooperation with Scout Troop 199 organized a cleanup of local parks that took place April 23.

Thirty-two volunteers picked up trash in Bettendorf parks or raked leaves for local shut-ins. A total of 21 bags of trash were collected. Prizes also were awarded for most unusual items collected.

Subatlantic to perform virtual concert for this month's Brown Bag Lunch

Throughout the month of May the Bettendorf Public Library's Brown Bag Lunch concert will feature local band, Subatlantic.

Based in the Quad-Cities, Subatlantic is an indie rock band that uses textures in music in order to create a unique sound. The four-musician group performs with an array of instruments from guitar and bass to cello, keyboards and accordion.

The virtual performance will be accessible for viewing on the library's YouTube channel. A direct link to the event also will be available on the library's website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/6348899.

No registration is required to view the Brown Bag Lunch series.

Lions Club to hold pancake breakfast

The Bettendorf Lions Club will hold a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, May 21 at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Proceeds from the breakfast will be used to help local families dealing with childhood cancer, diabetes or vision/hearing loss.

Tickets cost $20 family, $8 adults, $5 military, $3 youth 12 years and younger.

Thomas and Friends coming to the Family Museum

The Family Museum has announced, "Thomas and Friends: Explore the Rails," exhibit will be at the museum from May 21 through Sept. 10.

Visitors will be surrounded by the popular blue engine, Thomas, and his friends as well as the Island of Sodor's special locations like Knapford Station, Sodor Steamworks and more. Children help Thomas and his friends solve a variety of challenges, from a simple sorting and shape identification activity to more complex engineering obstacles, such as completing a train track using track pieces with different levels of elevation.

The exhibit is included with general admission.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday - Saturday. Final admission is 30 minutes prior to closing. Closed on major holidays.

Admission: $9 visitors 1-59 years; $5 senior citizens 60 years and older/active, dependent or retired military personnel, their spouse and children residing in the household; $3 per person with the presentation of an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and valid photo ID; free for youth younger than 1 year/members. Children younger than 14 years must be accompanied by an adult.

Opening reception for new art exhibit to be held May 6

Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy will host an opening reception for, "It's All Greek to Me," from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the gallery located at 2967 State St., Bettendorf.

Attendees can escape to Greece through this collection of colorful acrylic and watercolor paintings by Bob Zeidler.

Bettendorf Park Band to hold spring concert

The Bettendorf Park Band begins outdoor concerts on June 3.

Adult musicians are welcome to join the band by attending rehearsals Thursday nights at 7 p.m. at Rivermont Collegiate.

For more information, visit bettendorf.org/departments/parks___recreation/bettendorf_park_band.php.

Spring Craft-Tea dates set

The Bettendorf Public Library will host monthly Craft-Tea programs at the library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m.

The last spring date is May 24.

Crafters ages 16 years or older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.

No registration is required to attend this free event.

For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.

Planetarium announces Spring 2022 show schedule

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium has announced the show schedule for the spring of 2022.

During shows at the planetarium visitors can go on journeys through the universe, explore the marvels of light and enjoy many other fascinating experiences. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free of charge with seating is limited. Participants are encouraged to make reservations by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing Christopher Like at clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

The spring schedule:

May 24

From Earth to the Universe

This is an all ages show by Professional Production. This show will discuss the newest breakthroughs in astronomy and cosmology while taking visitors to the edges of the known universe.

The Works of Walt Whitman

This is an all ages show by BHS Production that was produced as an extension of an AP American Literature class to showcase the works of the transcendentalist poet Walt Whitman.

