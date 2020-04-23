What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf reminds citizens of city codes for spring, summer

As the weather gets warmer the city of Bettendorf would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of some important city codes.

18th Street construction has begun

Stage 1 of the 18th Street construction has begun and is scheduled to continue until the end of May. The intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed to replace water main, storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection. Construction also will include approximately 400 feet of pavement reconstruction on Central Avenue east and west of the 18th Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until this work has been completed. The completion of the construction depends on the weather.