What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Bettendorf reminds citizens of city codes for spring, summer
As the weather gets warmer the city of Bettendorf would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of some important city codes.
- Weeds are required to be cut when growth exceeds 10 inches in height in developed areas or within 200 feet of developed areas or urban streets.
- Grass clippings should not be left on the sidewalk or in the street.
- All trees, plants and shrubs on private property must not interfere with the public, city departments or franchised utilities use of public property or right of way. Overgrowth over sidewalks must be maintained at 8 feet by the property owner. Overgrowth over streets must be maintained at 15 feet by the property owner.
For more information on these and other City codes, visit bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4064 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
18th Street construction has begun
Stage 1 of the 18th Street construction has begun and is scheduled to continue until the end of May. The intersection of 18th Street and Central Avenue will be closed to replace water main, storm sewer and reconstruct the intersection. Construction also will include approximately 400 feet of pavement reconstruction on Central Avenue east and west of the 18th Street intersection. Traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street until this work has been completed. The completion of the construction depends on the weather.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Garbage/recycling schedules change
In an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19, the city of Bettendorf is further adjusting staff schedules to support workplace safety while maintaining essential solid waste collection services. Effective April 8, the city began having residential garbage and recycling collection start at 4 a.m. Residents should be sure to set solid waste and recycling cans out the night before at the proper collection point to avoid missed pickup.
There will not be any changes in Bulky Waste or Yard Waste collection services. Residents should continue to leave these items at curbside by 7 a.m.
In addition the city of Bettendorf began yard waste collection at the beginning of April. The city collects yard waste every week from April 1 through December 1 on residents' regular garbage collection day. Yard waste which includes grass clippings, leaves and garden waste must be bagged in two-ply paper bags.
Additional tips for bagged and bundled yard waste collection:
- Each yard waste bag cannot weigh more than 50 pounds
- All tree trimmings and branches must be bundled with twine and rope, and not weigh more than 50 pounds per bundle
- Branches must be no larger than 6 inches in diameter
- Bundles should be no more than 18 inches in diameter
- The burning of leaves and other yard waste is prohibited by city ordinance.
For more information, call 563-344-4088 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday or email pubworks@bettendorf.org.
Garage sales and other activities suspended
The Mayor has ordered that until further notice, all garage sales, yard sales and other substantially similar activities have been suspended.
Mayor to answer residents questions
Mayor Bob Gallagher will answer questions from residents. To ask the Mayor a question, email the question to MayorQuestions@bettendorf.org. The questions will be answered in an upcoming Ask Me Anything video segment on the City's Facebook page.
City changes dog license requirements
The City of Bettendorf has postponed the purchase and renewal of dog licenses until Sept. 1, 2020. For more information, call 563-344-4000.
