What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

No Sticker yard waste weeks to be held
* Incorrect dates ran last week the correct information is below
The City of Bettendorf will once again offer residents No Sticker yard waste weeks. During this time, residents do not need to put yard waste stickers on paper yard waste bags. The No Sticker yard waste weeks for 2021 will be from Oct. 25 through Dec. 3.
For more information, call Public Works at 563-344-4088.
During this time, residents also may take yard waste to the Davenport Compost Facility, 2707 Railroad Ave., for no charge.
For more information, visit cityofdavenportiowa.com/compost or call 563-328-7225.
Bettendorf Halloween event dates
The City of Bettendorf will host a special trick-or-treat event at City Hall, 1609 State St. from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
City Hall will be decorated and open its doors for little ghosts and ghoublins. Staff will be on hand to pass out treats. All costumed children 5 years and younger are welcome to participate in this free event.
In addition, the 2021 Halloween Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The parade will begin at the intersection of 23rd Street and Middle Road, then continue onto Spruce Hills Drive. The procession will travel to 18th Street, turning left onto 18th Street, continuing to Middle Road, turning left on Middle Road, and finishing at the entrance of the Life Fitness/ Splash Landing parking lot.
For more information about the parade, call Family Museum Director Kim Kidwell at 563-344-4106.
The city's annual trick-or-treat will take place 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
BHS hosts Student Hunger Drive event
The Bettendorf High School Student Council is once again working to raise funds and collect food for the Riverbend Food Bank as the part of the Student Hunger Drive. The drive raises thousands of pounds of food and provides meals for families in need within the local community.
Students have held several events during the month of October to collect food and funds.
For the final event in October, BHS will host a Harvest Fest from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 in the high school gym. There will be pumpkin painting, games, a cakewalk, face painting and more with proceeds going to Riverbend.
This year, donors also can give online at https://riverbendfoodbank.org/studenthungerdrive. Click on the BHS link to donate. Participants can choose to shop for specific items or donate without shopping.
Family Museum to offer $5 admission on Friday afternoons
The Family Museum is excited to offer $5 admission every Friday afternoon through Oct. 29. This special price is only good on Fridays in October from noon to 5 p.m. No other discounts may apply. For more information, call 563-344-4106.
The Rotary Club of Bettendorf hosts a Blanket Drive
The Bettendorf Rotary will hold a blanket drive for the homeless during the month of October.
During the Acre of Warmth project Rotarians are asking for gently used and clean or new blankets to be donated. The size that is most requested is twin, but all sizes are welcome. The goal is to have 800 blankets donated which would be enough to cover the size of a football field, approximately an acre.
Participants can donate gently used, clean blankets or new blankets at the drop off sites including:
* K & K Hardware, 1818 Grant St.
* Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive
* Duck Creek Tire & Service, 4000 Middle Road
* Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St.
Donations, via check or Venmo, also can be sent and Rotarians will purchase the blankets. Checks can be made payable to Bettendorf Rotary-Blanket Drive and sent to P.O. Box 133 Bettendorf, IA 52722.
For more information call, Joe Campion at 563-343-7861.
Area libraries offer TeenTober Reading and Video Challenge
Several local libraries have dubbed October as TeenTober, a celebration of area young adult services available to teens.
During this time, the Bettendorf Public Library and other local libraries are asking tweens and teens 11–19 years to participate by reading and creating videos and submitting them for the community-wide TeenTober challenge.
The challenge will run through Oct. 31 with the local library garnering the most reading minutes crowned the winner. Participation is free and reading minutes can be tallied through a form available at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, or through the library's Beanstack app.
Video creators can submit films such as documentaries, animation, how-to or DIY videos, alternate endings, book trailers or interpretive dance. The short film category includes TikTok sized videos which should be 30-60 seconds long whereas the long form category films should be 3-5 minutes. Teens can enter one video per category and can work by themselves or in teams of up to five members.
All videos should be uploaded to bit.ly/2021teenvideocontest. Video submissions will be awarded prizes according to film category.
For more information, call 563-344-4188 or email jgillette@bettendorf.org.
Library to offer exclusive access to World Tour Video series
The Bettendorf Public Library will offer the community a month of exclusive access to virtual travel with a link to, Sites for Your Eyes. The link will be available through the library’s website throughout the month of October.
The viewing series focuses on destinations chosen for their beauty, authenticity and richness. Sites for Your Eyes casts an original eye to locations such as Puglia, Quebec, Senegal and more. No registration is required to watch this free series which will be available until Oct. 31.
For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Virtual Brown Bag Lunch will showcase global music
The Bettendorf Public Library will once again collaborate with the Robert E. Brown Center for World Music to present virtual performances by campus and community based global artists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign area.
Throughout the month of October, the library's YouTube channel will host Brown Bag Lunch: Robert E. Brown Center for World Music, Part 2. A link to the video also will be available on the library's website bettendorflibrary.com.
No registration is required to view this free event which is a part of the library's 2021 Global Gathering: World Tour program series.
The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music is a program of the School of Music at Illinois which promotes understanding and appreciation of global music and dance. Established with a focus on active study of performance with tradition-bearing, folkloric artists, the center has emerged as a program embracing contemporary extensions of these forms and more.
For more information about the center, visit cwm.illinois.edu
Bettendorf Rotary seeks grant applications
The Rotary Club of Bettendorf is seeking applications for grants of up to $2,500 from qualified non-profit organizations in the Quad-Cities.
The grants' committee accepts applications once a year from non-profit organizations that provide basic human services, serve youth or meet local community needs. Previous grantees are encouraged to apply, as well as those who have not received a grant previously.
The rotary generated funds for philanthropic purposes primarily from the recent, "Lobster Rock 'n' Roll," fundraising event. Local not-for-profit organizations have received more than $275,000 in grants thanks to the generous support of sponsors, donors and attendees of the club’s annual fundraising activities.
To be considered for a grant, an organization must complete the online application form by Nov. 1, 2021. The form can be found by visiting bettendorfrotary.com.
Grants are not awarded to groups for annual fundraising, organizational endowments, deficit financing, grants to individuals, scholarship funds, political groups or activities, Rotarians and their families, or for sectarian purposes.
The Bettendorf Rotary Club was chartered on May 22, 1957 and now has approximately 100 members. The club lives the Rotary motto of, "Service above Self," by funding and participating in projects locally, nationally and internationally. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Tanglewood Pavilion, 4250 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
To learn more about Bettendorf Rotary, visit bettendorfrotary.com.
Pick up a Global Gathering Spice Kit at the library
Taste the flavors of the world with a Bettendorf Public Library take-home Spice Kit. Stop in the library while supplies last to grab a kit containing cumin and take your taste buds on a world tour.
Each Global Gathering Spice Kit will contain a sample of a spice, a recipe and more information and resources about a world culture that uses the spice.
For more information, call 563-344-4175.
Senior citizens invited to 'Urinetown' dress rehearsal
The Pleasant Valley High School drama department will present an open dress rehearsal of the fall musical, "Urinetown," for all senior citizens.
Rehearsal will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, in the Pleasant Valley High School Theater. Doors will open at 1 p.m. There is no charge for admission and refreshments will be served at intermission.
Parking and drop off will be available in the school parking lot beginning at 12:45 p.m. after students and the school buses have departed for the day.
To help determine the number of guests, participants should RSVP to Melissa Clark at sunshine121600@msn.com or 563-210-5371.
Book sale to be held at the library
The Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library will hold a nonfiction book sale in the Bettendorf Room at the library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Thousands of nonfiction books and DVD's will be on sale, most for $1 each.
The Friends' Book Shop, off the library lobby, which carries other types of books and materials, also will be open during the sale. All proceeds from sales will be used to support library programs.
For more information, call 563-344-4175 or visit http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/friends.
Frozen Landing to open in late November
The City of Bettendorf will host a tree lighting ceremony and the opening of Frozen Landing on Tuesday, Nov. 23 beginning at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Throughout the winter skaters can attend public skating sessions at this outside rink located at 2222 Middle Road in Bettendorf.
Hours will be:
* 3-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays
* 1-9 p.m. Wednesdays
* 3-10 p.m. Fridays
* 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays
* noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
For weather updates, call 563-529-0587.
Admission to Frozen Landing will be $3 with $2 skate rentals. There also will be $10 family admission offered from 4 to 6 p.m. every Sunday. Family admission includes two adults and two children. Additional family members will be $2 per person.
In addition to public skates, Frozen Landing will offer Intro to Skating Lessons. Sessions will be offered on Dec. 11, Jan. 8 and Feb. 5. Youth sessions, for children 5 years and older, will take place 9:30-10 a.m. and 10-10:30 a.m. with adult sessions also being held at 10-10:30 a.m. Registration is required. Visit www.bettendorf.org/register to sign up for a session.
Public skating will be closed for special events and skating lessons.
For more skating information, call 563-529-0587.
Craft-Tea dates announced
The Bettendorf Public Library has announced the two remaining 2021 dates for the Craft-Tea program.
During these events the library sets aside time for conversation, creating and tea. Crafters 16 years and older can bring works-in-progress to the library for dedicated work time. Participants are also welcome to use the library's colored pencils, paper and other crafting supplies to start something new. Complimentary tea and water will be available.
No registration is required to attend these free events. Craft-Tea will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library, located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 23 and Dec. 28.
For more information, call 563-344-4179 or visit www.bettendorflibrary.com.
LFC to offer tennis camps in November
The Life Fitness Center will offer tennis camps over Thanksgiving break. The camps will be held Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28.
Camps for youth 5-9 years will be from 9-10:30 a.m. while youth 10-14 years will attend from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The final camp will be for players 15-18 years from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Registration for all camps is now open at bettendorf.org/register.
For more information, call 563-344-4119.
Bridge construction traffic delays
For approximately one month, weather permitting, contractors will be working on the new detention pond which will cause intermittent daytime 5-10 minute traffic stops on Grant St/US 67 and Kimberly Road.
These intermittent traffic stops will take place on Grant St/US 67 between 12th St./Kimberly Road and the Iowa-bound (westbound) I-74 on-ramp. And on Kimberly Road between Mississippi Blvd. and Grant St.
Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.
For more information about the I-74 Project, call the project hotline at 866-474-4255.
Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022
Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.
The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.
There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.
Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.
There is no fee to participate in the academy and it is requested that participants not miss more than two sessions.
For more information about 2022 Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, please send name, address, email address and phone number to lhaldeman@bettendorf.org or call 563-344-4033.