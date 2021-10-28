What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays.

For more information about the I-74 Project, call the project hotline at 866-474-4255.

Bettendorf to host City Citizen Academy in 2022

Bettendorf residents are invited to take part in the Bettendorf 101: City Citizen Academy, an informative, interactive program that looks into the philosophy and operations of the city. Residents will be able to gain knowledge and insight through discussions, demonstrations and site visits.

The academy is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 7, 2022, and will run for seven weeks. Each session will last approximately three hours, 6-9 p.m. Classes will be held on Thursday nights at different locations throughout the city.

There also will be a bus tour, which will be scheduled on a Friday from 7:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. The tour will visit the waste water plant, compost facility, landfill, recycling center, water company and the Scott Emergency Communication Center. A class schedule will be available closer to the start of the academy.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and be a resident of the City of Bettendorf. During the academy, attendees may be asked to climb stairs, take part in walking tours or sit for an extended period of time.