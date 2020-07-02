What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

To learn more about transit options in the Quad-Cities, visit MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC, cityofdavenportiowa.com, bettendorf.org or Facebook @officialbettendorf.

Fireworks ordinance reminder

The City of Bettendorf has issued a reminder that consumer fireworks are restricted to 2-11 p.m. Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.

Residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property or if they have permission from the property owner. Individuals may not shoot off fireworks on public property, streets or in city parks.

Fireworks used outside of the approved dates and times will not be allowed and the offender is subject to a fine. The fines are as follows: first offense $250, second offense $400 and third or more offenses $625. Both adults and minors are subject to fines for violating the fireworks ordinance.

If fireworks are being used at a residence and the person responsible for setting off the fireworks does not come forward, the homeowner will be cited for Disorderly House, 5-5A-7 of the City Code, with a fine up to $625.