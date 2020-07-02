What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Buses to reinstate fares
Metro IL QC, Davenport CitiBus and Bettendorf Transit announced that fares which were suspended on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic and state stay-at-home directives will be reinstated on fixed route and paratransit operations beginning Monday, July 6. On all systems, a one-way adult fare is $1 and a one-way reduced fare for senior citizens, the disabled and students is $.50. Additionally, children younger than five years of age can ride at no cost with a paying adult. Paratransit one-way fares are $2 for Illinois transit riders and $1.75 for Iowa transit riders. Personal Care Attendants (PCA's) ride at no cost on both systems.
In conjunction with the reinstatement of fares, the three public transit agencies have worked to put in a place a number of procedures for safer operations.
Safety regarding cash, pass and ticket payment
In Illinois: Cash, monthly passes and single use tickets will be accepted to ride Metro. Punch Passes will no longer be accepted. Passengers may switch out a new or partially used punch pass for ticket books at the following days, times and locations:
- July 2: District Station platform 8-10 a.m. and 2–4 p.m.
- July 3: Centre Station platform 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and East Pointe 1–4 p.m.
- July 5: Centre Station platform 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Iowa: Cash, monthly passes, punch passes (BETT), tokens (DAV) and smart cards (DAV) will continue to be accepted.
In Illinois and Iowa: Paper transfers throughout the systems will continue to be accepted.
Use of bus terminals
In Illinois: District Station, Centre Station and East Pointe terminals will reopen Monday, July 6, with new hours. For more information, visit gogreenmetro.com/389/Covid-19
In Iowa: The Ground Transportation Center will reopen Monday, July 6.
Rider and driver safety
In Illinois and Iowa: Clear driver panels are being installed throughout the fleets, to offer additional protection between employees and riders. Buses with the clear driver panels installed will board passengers from the front door. Those in service before the panels are installed will board passengers from the back.
In Illinois and Iowa: The three systems are working diligently to offer a clean and safe ride to the Quad-Cities community. In addition to daily disinfecting of terminals and buses, the agencies ask that riders continue to wear a face covering while riding, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently.
To learn more about transit options in the Quad-Cities, visit MetroQC.com or on Facebook and Twitter @MetroQC, cityofdavenportiowa.com, bettendorf.org or Facebook @officialbettendorf.
Fireworks ordinance reminder
The City of Bettendorf has issued a reminder that consumer fireworks are restricted to 2-11 p.m. Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4.
Residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property or if they have permission from the property owner. Individuals may not shoot off fireworks on public property, streets or in city parks.
Fireworks used outside of the approved dates and times will not be allowed and the offender is subject to a fine. The fines are as follows: first offense $250, second offense $400 and third or more offenses $625. Both adults and minors are subject to fines for violating the fireworks ordinance.
If fireworks are being used at a residence and the person responsible for setting off the fireworks does not come forward, the homeowner will be cited for Disorderly House, 5-5A-7 of the City Code, with a fine up to $625.
Sky lanterns are prohibited in the city of Bettendorf under the International Fire Code. Sky Lanterns, sometimes called floating lanterns, wishing lanterns or celebration lanterns, are airborne paper lanterns with a small candle or fuel cell that when lit, heats the air in the lantern making it rise. These are known to travel up to several miles from where they were released. If a sky lantern lands on a roof or on a combustible surface while it is still burning, it could ignite and cause a fire.
The fireworks ordinance will be strictly enforced by the Bettendorf Police Department.
For questions or concerns, contact Chief Keith Kimball at kkimball@bettendorf.org or 563-344-4020.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Middle Road P.C. Concrete Rehabilitation: Continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive. The work will consist of full depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction. Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes. The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
- Middle Road Resurfacing: Middle Road will be under construction between Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road until July. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing with construction phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
- Pleasant Drive: Reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road continues. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months.
- Queens Drive: Reconstruction of Queens Drive between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive continues. Queens Drive will be closed and constructed in four stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue until the end of July.
